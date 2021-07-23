PIPPIN Makes Mac-Haydn Debut, Kicks Off 2021 Return Season in Chatham

The Mac-Haydn Theatre kicks off its magical 2021 return season with the Stephen Schwartz musical, Pippin, opening July 29.

There's magic to do when a young man learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in this iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Presented for the first time ever on the Mac-Haydn stage, Pippin features numerous fan-favorite returning actors and debuts the summer theatre's new stage extension.

In the title role stars Kylan Ross, who was last seen in 2019 as Younger Brother (Ragtime) and Doody (Grease). Amber Mawande-Spytek makes her smashing Mac-Haydn debut as the fierce and ferocious Leading Player. Maya Cuevas is Catherine, returning for a second season in the Mac-Haydn acting company after her acclaimed performance as Sarah in the 2019 production of Ragtime. King Charlemagne is played by Mikel Hunter, stylist and art director and owner of fine art and apparel gallery located in Hudson, NY. Hunter makes his Mac-Haydn debut in this role, returning to the stage after his career as an actor in the 1980s.

Rounding out the cast are Mac-Haydn alumni Ashley DeLane Burger (Sunset Boulevard choreographer, 2019) as Fastrada, Liz Gurland (Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret, 2018) as Berthe, Andrew Burton Kelley (Houdini in Ragtime and Will Parker in Oklahoma, 2019) as Lewis and David Aaron (Xanadu choreographer, 2015) as the Player with Fire.

Pippin is directed by Producing Artistic Director John Saunders, choreographed by Elizabeth McGuire and music directed by David Maglione, with costume design by Angela Carstensen, hair and makeup design by Matthew Oliver, lighting design by Andrew Gmoser, props by Emily Spateholts, sound design by Corbin White and scenic design by Emma Cummings.

Vaccination is required for all patrons. For tickets and details on COVID-19 protocols, please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.