OFC Creations Presents: ALICE BY HEART This March

a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

By: Dec. 19, 2023

OFC Creations Presents: ALICE BY HEART!

Performances on Friday, March 15 at 7PM; Saturday, March 16 at 3PM; Saturday, March 16 at 7PM; and Sunday, March 17 at 3PM at the OFC Creations Theatre Center; Appropriate for ages 13 & up

ABOUT THE SHOW

From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer's budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world premiere musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

Performed by Pre-Professional teen performers.

