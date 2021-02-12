New Literary Manager Appointed At Stage Left Theatre

Stage Left Theatre has announced Bobbi Masters as its Literary Manager. She is an artist/educator with a passion for new work who has been involved in various phases of new play development throughout her career.

Bobbie is excited about making SLT her new artistic home. "My focus is on creating a generative space for bold and diverse new works. I'm excited to build and share a community where all voices are represented."

As a director, Bobbi's work has been seen regionally at theatres such as Kitchen Dog Theatre (where she served as artistic associate) to Off-Off Broadway at Theatre for the New City. Bobbi previously served as Resident Director at Coffee Black Productions and an Artistic Associate as Milk Can Theatre. She currently teaches at City Colleges of Chicago.

Her extensive experience in theatre is geographically and operationally diverse: from west to east, north to south; from stage manager, to script selector, to actor, to director and many other roles. James Yost, SLT Artistic Director said "Bobbi comes to SLT with many years of theatre experience both in literary management and script development. SLT is excited to work with Bobbi as we continue to grow artistically with a major focus on diversity and inclusion."

For more information, please visit her website: www.bobbimasters.com.