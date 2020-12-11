Mosaix Announces Its Launch And Holiday Jam 2020

Mosaix is launching with a series of three holiday jam sessions to be livestreamed on their website, watchmosaix.com, and Facebook/Youtube pages, @watchmosaix. They will be broadcast live on December 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at 7:00pm, and will also be available for later viewing. Holiday Jam 2020 will be completely free to view and share with your friends and family.

Mosaix is a new streaming platform for the performing arts whose mission is to advance the world's evolution towards diversity and accessibility in the arts. For so many years, artists of color have had to hide or adjust their color just to get produced. At Mosaix, we aim to change that. We are a new subscription-based production company focused on making original, diverse art for an increasingly diverse world. Too many people of color are immediately marked with a demerit because of the color of their skin. Not at Mosaix! Here you can wear your color as a badge of honor. We recognize that ethnicity and cultural background are at the center of a person's lived experience, and want to celebrate this. At Mosaix, we celebrate color! We also want to bring performing arts into the digital mainstream by offering new online and live-streamed content. As we build our platform we will be able to expand the types of content we produce, helping greater numbers of diverse artists bring their visions to life. At Mosaix, we want to create something new. Not tied to the old values that broke America, but built on the dreams of a new America.

Given Mosaix's mission, we thought what better way to launch than to give back to the community with a series of free holiday jam sessions. People have lost so much this year, and continue to suffer under the weight of a global pandemic. It is our hope that through these free jam sessions, Mosaix can be a source of some much needed holiday cheer, and from the comfort and safety of home. Holiday Jam 2020 will feature some of your favorite holiday songs such as O Holy Night, This Christmas, I'll Be Home for Christmas, and more, plus an interactive Q&A/song suggestion period where viewers can participate live in the jam session.

The first jam session on December 21st will feature Marcus Gladney Jr. Marcus is an NYC-based actor from Alabama. He debuted on Broadway last year in the Tony-winning play Choir Boy by Tarell Alvin McCraney and can be seen this year in Barry Jenkins' Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime as well as City on a Hill on Showtime starring Kevin Bacon. Marcus will star in Esai's Table at Cherry Lane Theatre this spring. He attended Carnegie Mellon University and was the recipient of the inaugural Andrew Lloyd Webber University Scholarship.

The second jam session on December 22nd will feature Ashley Ware Jenkins. Ashley is a multi-hyphenate artist originally from Washington, DC. She holds a Bachelors of Science in Sociology from Shenandoah University. She's an alum of The Stella

Adler Studio of Acting (Summer Conservatory), and has also studied privately under Professor Vera J. Katz, and Chantal Jean-Pierre, respectively. As an NYC-based actor/singer, she's done two tours (Lion King-Gazelle Company, The Color Purple), a short stint on Broadway (Lion King), + many regional shows, readings, world-premieres along the way. The films she writes are based in science fiction, fantasy, and the void genre of black love stories. Her creative work is informed by all that I am: a black person, a woman who aims to champion for ALL womxn, a mother, + a wife. In all mediums, it is with joy and intention that she inserts her personal brand of vulnerability, transformation, resilience, and authority.

The third and final concert, Black Christmas, will feature our first two guest artists, Marcus and Ashley, as well as Kahilah Johnson. This jam session will take holiday classics and reinvigorate them with the soul of gospel music. Born and raised in New Jersey, Khailah Johnson has performed at local theaters such as Crossroads Theatre Companya?? anda?? NJ State Theatrea?? and has received the a??Papermill Playhouse award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a musical for her portrayal of Deloris in Sister Act. Her most recent roles include: Rusty (a??Footloosea??) at the MUNY, Little Red (a??Into the woodsa??),Deloris (a??Sister Acta??). She has been featured in Broadway Princess Party and many stadiums.

All three jam sessions will be directed by Derrick Byars and the team at Mosaix. For more information, go to watchmosaix.com.