Magic, Ghosts, and Comedy Come To UPH In 2024

Universal Preservation Hall has announced the shows coming to the Great Hall in the next couple of months.

David Nail is an American country music artist who will be at UPH 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2. His albums have produced seven chart entries on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, including two that have reached No. 1: “Let It Rain” (featuring Sarah Buxton) and “Whatever She's Got,” plus the top 10 hit “Red Light.” There is also a VIP Meet & Greet experience available.

The Seven Wonders: A Live Tribute to Fleetwood Mac is back in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, bringing a whole new level of cool to Fleetwood Mac's timeless and wildly popular music, with a blistering and inspiring world-class live show. For the past few years, the band has been headlining shows on large festival stages in front of thousands, as well as playing to sold-out crowds at beautiful theatres across the northeast.

Prepare for an extraordinary live show hosted by paranormal expert Dustin Pari of “Ghost Hunters,” where the boundaries of reality and the supernatural blur in “Ghosts: Do You Believe?” 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. Brace yourself for an interactive journey through haunted encounters, mind-boggling phenomena and first-hand accounts that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew.

Preacher Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC's hit series, “America's Got Talent” (2017) where he made it to the final round. Next, he'll be at UPH 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10. He recently completed his residency hosting AGT Live in Las Vegas and continues to perform at sold-out venues around the world.

“The Magicians Guild Presents Glitches in Reality” features World Champion of Close-up Magic and FISM Grand Prix winner, Simon Coronel, in a show that blends theater and magic into a one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime experience not for children 7:30 p.m. July 25-27.

Tickets on sale now through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online visit the button below.