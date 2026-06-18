MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Open Franklin Stage Company's 30th Anniversary Season

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The Franklin Stage Company will open its performance season on July 3 with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the Bard's beloved romantic comedy of sparkling wit, deception, and desire.

Shakespeare's romantic comedy is a play of sharp wit, overheard gossip, and mischievous schemes. As rumor and deception threaten young love, two couples are drawn together—and driven apart—by pride, rumor, and mistaken identity. Filled with clever banter, joyful reversals, and heartfelt emotion, Shakespeare's popular comedy celebrates love's resilience and the delightfully messy path to happiness. In our era of social media, rapid communication, and polarized discourse, these themes resonate as strongly as ever and prove just as relevant today.

The Franklin Stage Company season runs through August 23 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. All evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm. Much Ado About Nothing will also have Saturday matinees at 3:00 pm, and Sunday shows at 5:00 pm. General Seating. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person.

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