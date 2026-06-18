MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Open Franklin Stage Company's 30th Anniversary Season
The classic Shakespearean comedy will be staged at Franklin Stage Company's home in Franklin, NY, with performances beginning on July 3.
The Franklin Stage Company will open its performance season on July 3 with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the Bard's beloved romantic comedy of sparkling wit, deception, and desire.
Shakespeare's romantic comedy is a play of sharp wit, overheard gossip, and mischievous schemes. As rumor and deception threaten young love, two couples are drawn together—and driven apart—by pride, rumor, and mistaken identity. Filled with clever banter, joyful reversals, and heartfelt emotion, Shakespeare's popular comedy celebrates love's resilience and the delightfully messy path to happiness. In our era of social media, rapid communication, and polarized discourse, these themes resonate as strongly as ever and prove just as relevant today.
The Franklin Stage Company season runs through August 23 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. All evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm. Much Ado About Nothing will also have Saturday matinees at 3:00 pm, and Sunday shows at 5:00 pm. General Seating. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person.
|
Oklahoma!
The Glimmerglass Festival (7/10-8/17)
|
THE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART PRESENTS Artist’s Choice: Arthur Jafa–Less Is Morbid
The Museum of Modern Art (11/19-7/05)
|
Mystic Pizza
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/10-8/09)
|
The Last American Newspaper
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/25-10/18)
|
Elvis My: Way Brandon Bennett sings Elvis Presley
Geva Theatre (7/09-7/19)
|
Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Marquis Theatre
The Marquis Theatre (11/10-6/28)
|
The Who''s Tommy
The Stanley (4/06-4/07)
|
Come from Away
Point of the Bluff Vineyards (4/17-10/24)
|
Young Frankenstein
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/09-8/08)
|
Dogfight
Theatre444 (8/21-8/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW