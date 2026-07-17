Dual Rivet Dance to Perform AN EVENING OF DUETS at Franklin Stage Company

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Franklin Stage Company will present a dance concert featuring New York-based company, Dual Rivet Dance, July 31-August 2 at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY.

The company will present An Evening of Duets, a collection of two-person works.The 45-minute evening is an emotional, exciting, and dynamic journey that dives into the complexities of our human experience. The program features 3 pieces: Stuff Your Eyes, which explores the intricate dance between humanity and technology, In Capsule (a 10-minute dance film) and Unravel, exploring the shifts and stages in relationships.

Dual Rivet is focused on creating and sharing highly physical contemporary dance to a wide audience. Based in NYC, the company creates work for stage and film that exchanges cinematic and visceral language to influence both platforms. Directors Jess Smith and Chelsea Ainsworth have been making and presenting work together since 2017.

Dual Rivet has performed and set work at Festival PRISMA (Panama), b12 (Berlin), Centro Cultural Los Talleres (Mexico), Barnard College/Columbia University, Sam Houston State University, Oklahoma International Dance Festival, Austin Dance Festival, Joe's Pub, West End Theatre, Kittery Maine, Musikfest Pennsylvania, Gibney Dance, Peridance Capezio Center, CreateArt, Arts On Site and many more. The company also teaches a myriad of classes, throughout the United States and internationally, with an emphasis on contemporary partnering and floorwork, and is currently on faculty at The Juilliard School, Gibney, Peridance, SUNY Purchase, Marymount Manhattan College, and Adelphi University. The company hosts an annual choreography festival, MADE BY WOMEN, highlighting women choreographers and filmmakers from around the globe.

Showtimes for Dual Rivet Dance are Friday, July 31 and Saturday August 1 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, August 2 at 5:00 pm. All performances are at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person. For more information: www.franklinstagecompany.org

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