MERMAZING: A CIRQUE PIRATE ADVENTURE to Play Rochester Fringe in September

Performances are September 16th and 17th.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Aerial Arts of Rochester will debut an original cirque performance in the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 12 – Saturday, Sept. 23). Tickets for all Fringe events at Aerial Arts of Rochester are now on sale for $18 at rochesterfringe.com, where more information is also available. Tickets can also be purchased on Aerial Arts of Rochester's website at Click Here, or at the facility located at 1046 University Ave. Aerial Arts of Rochester is proud to be participating in the Rochester Fringe Festival for their 3rd year as a venue and their 5th year presenting a show.

Dive into an underwater adventure with us this fall!

Bastian the diver was enjoying a peaceful day at sea when he bumped into Neri, the first mate of Captain Kat's crew. Bastian was just the person Neri was looking for to assist her in searching for the hidden treasure. Join Bastian and Neri on their journey to find the lost Treasure. Seeing Pirates swing from ropes, Mermaids in their colony of bubbles, fish swimming through seaweed silks, and more! This family friendly adventure will have you on the edge of your seat.

“We are very excited to be presenting this performance this year, we set the bar pretty high for ourselves in the past and I think we are going to exceed even our own expectations,” said Julia Frederick, Aerial Arts of Rochester's Studio Manager. “We always look forward to participating in the Rochester Fringe Festival, this year I feel particularly excited to present Mermazing to audiences for the Rochester Fringe Festival. Our updated studio location on University Ave and Culver has really allowed us to think outside the box and take ourselves to new heights (pun intended).”

As one of the official venues for the Rochester Fringe Festival, Jennifer Dovidio, Co-Owner of Aerial Arts of Rochester, has been preparing Mermazing since February 2023.

Saturday, Sept. 16th—12pm and 3pm 
Sunday, Sept. 17th—12pm and 3pm 
Children's Circus Arts Performance
 Tickets $18




Recommended For You