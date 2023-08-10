MAY WE ALL Comes to the REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company in Auburn, NY, has announced the regional premiere of the new country musical, MAY WE ALL. The show is produced in association with Brian Kelley (best known as the Florida half of Florida Georgia Line), his company, CuzBro Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment, and BMG. The musical will run September 18-October 5, 2024, closing a season that also features the global sensation, Jersey Boys, Disney’s smash hit, Newsies, and the patriotic and compelling, Bandstand.

The REV Theatre Company will develop and launch a new production of MAY WE ALL: A New Country Musical directed by The REV’s Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. The 2024 production will feature a revised book by Eric Ulloa based on the original script by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger. The score is a collection of hit songs made famous by Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Zac Brown Band and many more. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Brian Usifer. This production of MAY WE ALL was licensed by Music Theatre International.

Smock states, “As part of our mission and commitment to new works, I’m honored to partner with Michael Barra of Lively McCabe Entertainment and Brian Kelley’s CuzBro Productions to bring MAY WE ALL – a funny, heartfelt and inspiring new musical -- to Auburn. Since our 2024 season celebrates friendship, family, community and the strength of the human spirit, MAY WE ALL is a perfect fit. Set in Harmony, TN, MAY WE ALL is about rebuilding in the face of adversity and never giving up on your dreams. I anticipate a great year ahead developing the material and building the production which I think is going to be a big hit with our audiences and hopefully … a much larger audience very soon.”

Michael Barra of Lively McCabe adds, “After developmental runs in Memphis and Nashville, we’re excited that MAY WE ALL is continuing to hone its storytelling at The REV next season. We’re all wildly inspired by Brett Smock’s vision for the piece, and are thrilled to have Eric Ulloa join the writing team.”

Brian Kelley says, “The heart of MAY WE ALL directly reflects the super important themes The REV is celebrating next year, so we could not be happier that they’re opening their doors to our sweet town of Harmony, TN. We’re grateful to know that they’re dedicating the time and resources to further develop our production. Auburn, NY – are you ready for a big ol’ Country music sing-along?”

MAY WE ALL debuted in January 2022 at the Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, TN and had its commercial premiere the following June at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. American Songwriter said of the production, "MAY WE ALL gives fans of the genre a chance to step into the humble, small towns that are the lifeblood of country music."

Subscriptions for The REV’s 2024 season are available now and single tickets will go on sale in early 2024.