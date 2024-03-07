MALA By Melinda Lopez Comes to the Blackfriars Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blackfriars Theatre will present Mala, a one-woman tour de force, by Melinda Lopez. She was always the good daughter … but now her mother, in the twilight of her life, calls her “mala”: bad to the core. Lopez's funny, brutally honest, and ultimately cathartic solo play is an irreverent exploration of how we live, cope, and survive in a challenging moment, and what happens when we strive to be good, but don't always succeed. Audiences can expect a touching and intimate performance from the script that The Boston Globe called, “One of the best plays of the year. Piercingly honest and exquisitely moving.”



In tackling this show, Blackfriars decided to team up with the Rochester Latino Theatre Company (RLTC) to help engage in community outreach and cultural consultation. “Caring for our elders isn't just a duty; it's a cherished tradition woven into the fabric of the Latino community,” says RLTC co-Artistic Director, Stephanie Paredes. “Yet, it's also a journey that requires the collective strength of our entire community to support those who take on this noble role. We're incredibly thrilled to join forces with Blackfriars, opening up a rich tapestry of diverse perspectives on the vital world of caretaking.”

At the helm of the production is Blackfriars mainstay director, Patricia Lewis Browne. “When we chose this script, we knew that Patti was the only choice to direct it,” says artistic director, Brynn Tyszka. “She's the kind of theatre artist who's uniquely qualified not only to nurture an actor in creating their most honest and profound work, but also to mine every ounce of humanity and humor that a piece like this holds.” Browne received acclaim as the director of last year's one-man hit, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, and her work with Rizzo on this piece promises to deliver, once again.

The Mala cast stars Mary Mendez Rizzo (Mala). The production is directed by Patricia Lewis Browne.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 22nd at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 23rd at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 24th at 2:00 p.m. (Sunday Salon to follow)

Thursday, March 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 30th at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aril 5th at 8:00 p.m.