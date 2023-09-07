Lucinda Williams Comes To The Capitol Theatre In October

Revered alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is bringing her acclaimed live show to The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester on October 19th. The three-time Grammy Award winner is touring in support of her widely acclaimed new album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers).

This year marks a triumphant return from one of our most revered artists and songwriters: along with the new album, she turned 70 in January and released her long-awaited memoir, Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You (Crown/Penguin Random House), which debuted at #5 on The New York Times Bestsellers list. Lucinda was featured on the cover of The New York Times Sunday Styles and was the subject of features with Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, NPR All Things Considered, The Associated Press, and much more, including a recent sit down on Late Night with Seth Meyers and feature segment on CBS Sunday Morning.



Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart is a melodic 10-song rock offering that is an inspiring testament to Williams' fortitude and perseverance to continue to create under any circumstances. The album kicks off with the gritty “Let's Get The Band Back Together,” launching a musical journey that includes edgy rockers such as “Rock N Roll Heart” and “This Is Not My Town.” Williams pays tribute to rock legends Tom Petty (“Stolen Moments”) and Replacements' co-founder Bob Stinson (“Hum's Liquor”), to whom who she dedicates the album. It would not be a Lucinda Williams album without pulling on the heartstrings. The moving “Last Call for the Truth,” the nostalgic and beautiful “Jukebox,” and the poignant album closer “Never Gonna Fade Away” are Williams at her classic best. A true highlight of Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart is the epic “Where the Song Will Find Me,” a hauntingly beautiful piece orchestrated and arranged by Lawrence Rothman. Throughout the song, Williams expresses that despite everything she has been through, she will never stop seeking, and we are all the better for it.



In Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, Williams opens up about her traumatic childhood and years of being overlooked in the music industry. She takes readers through events that shaped her music and reveals the inspirations for her unforgettable lyrics, including the doomed love affairs with “poets on motorcycles” and the gothic Southern landscapes of the many different towns of her youth. Raw, intimate, and honest, Don't Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You is an evocative reflection on an extraordinary woman's life journey.



With a four-decade celebrated career, 14 acclaimed studio albums, multiple awards and honors, immeasurable influence, and uncompromising artistic integrity, Lucinda Williams show no signs of slowing down. Her 2020 album Good Souls Better Angels received two Grammy nominations and high praise from The Associated Press, The New York Times, People Magazine, Variety, and more.

