Little Radical Theatrics Presents BRIGADOON

From the composers of "Camelot" and "My Fair Lady", Lerner and Loewes Brigadoon is the enchanting and beloved Broadway and West End musical that inspired the classic MGM film, and numerous productions all over the world and is one of the longest running musicals in Broadway history! Featuring such standards as "Almost Like Being in Love," "Come to Me, Bend To Me," and "Heather on the Hill," Brigadoon is a timeless, romantic classic which vividly brings the mystery and magic of the Scottish highlands to life.



New Yorker Tommy Albright unexpectedly arrives at the mysterious Scottish Highland village of Brigadoon, which only appears for one day every 100 years. When Tommy meets and falls in love with Fiona, a beautiful villager in this magical hamlet, he must decide whether to return to his old life, or stay in Brigadoon -- forever. Featuring an incredible cast of thirty-two actors between the ages of 12 to 75+ from all over Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield Counties!

Starring Scott Harris as Tommy Albright, Alexandra Haines as Fiona MacLaren, John Hartigan as Jeff Douglas, Stephanie Lourenco as Meg Brockie, Catiana Tron as Jean MacLaren, Dom Ramos as Charlie Dalrymple, Sam Rodd as Harry Beaton, Natalie Oronozo as Maggie Anderson, Joe Kelleher as Mr. Lundie, Michael Adelstein as Andrew MacLaren, Erik Contzius as Angus MacGuffie, Jeffrey Rossman as Archie Beaton, Reanna Adelstein as Jane Ashton, Ken Skjeveland as Stuart Dalrymple, Daniel Carlisto as Frank/MacGreggor, Michael Stack as Sandy Dean, Patricia Reilly as Kate

Featuring- Daniella Baldin, Ilana Epstein, Mary Fairbank, Agata Highstein, Solomon Highstein, Honor Kilpatrick, Ingrid Krawiec, Artemesia Lefay , Taylor Quinn, Valentina Rubio, Veronica Rubio , Mira Singer, Andrew Skjeveland, and Olivia Walsh as Soloists, Dancers and Ensemble.



Peformances for "Brigadoon" will take place Friday July 26th, Saturday July 27th and Sunday July 28th at the Joan R Pincus Theater in the Grinton Will Library 1500 Central Park Ave Yonkers, NY



Tickets are cheaper in advance than at the door where only cash or check is accepted. There is a group discount as well. To purchase advance tickets please visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4255949 or call 1-800-838-3006







