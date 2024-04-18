Laurie Berkner Brings 'Greatest Hits' to Peekskill in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner will bring her "Greatest Hits" solo concert to Hudson Valley families on Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Paramount Hudson Valley, 1008 Brown Street, Peekskill, NY. This concert is sponsored by tonies®.

"I’m so happy to be coming back to play at the historic Paramount Theater in Peekskill!," says Laurie Berkner. "I love the Hudson Valley - it’s truly my second home - and I can’t wait to march like dinosaurs and swim like fish with the families there!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," and "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump." As a special treat, Laurie will also sing some of her newest singles like "My Bunny Goes Hop" and "Onyx the Octopus." Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Families are encouraged to arrive one hour before showtime to enjoy a "Toniepalooza," featuring activities, giveaways, Tonie trading, and more!

tonies® is the world’s largest interactive audio platform for children with more than 5.7 million Tonieboxes and 72 million Tonies sold worldwide. The intuitive and award-winning audio system has changed the way young children play and learn independently with its child-safe and screen-free approach.

Kids around the world can now sing, dance, and march along to many of Laurie's classic songs like "We Are The Dinosaurs" via the Laurie Berkner Tonie and the Toniebox.