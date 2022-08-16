Landmark On Main Street Announces 2022-2023 Season

Landmark on Main Street, located on Main Street in Port Washington, opens its 2021-22 Season with a line-up of live musical talent including singer/songwriter Ben Folds (August 29), a multi-media trip back in time with the popular Sixties Show (Sept 11), Indie Folk Rockers Carbon Leaf (Sept 12), John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell's Billie and Blue Eyes (Sept 24), Gaelic Storm (Oct 9), Jake Shimabukuro (Oct 13), Joan Osborne (Nov 13) and Alan Doyle (Feb 25).

Landmark's Live from the Lot concludes with harmonies from The Kennedys on 8/14 at 7 p.m.

The always popular children's shows include Sonia de los Santos (10/9), Disney Swings (11/20) and Bubble Mania (1/9).

In related good news, Executive Director Laura Mogul is pleased to announce that LOMS has received a SVOG (Shuttered Venue Operating Grant) of over $458,000. Administered by the Small Business Administration, this federally funded program recognizes the valuable cultural and community programming offered by the 26-year-old non-profit and provides support to help overcome pandemic-related financial stress.

See the attached list for dates, prices & details or visit Landmark's website at www.LandmarkonMainStreet.org.