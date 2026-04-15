LETTERS FROM MAX, I’M ALMOST THERE, And A NUMBER Highlight Ancram Center For The Arts 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ancram Center for the Arts has announced its 2026 season, featuring a lineup of productions and development programs exploring themes including political division, grief, love, and the long-term effects of war.

“As Ancram Center enters its second decade, we are more than ever embracing our commitment to produce powerful works of theater that speak to this moment,” said Co-Director Jeffrey Mousseau. Co-Director Paul Ricciardi added that the season reflects a focus on creative risk-taking and shared audience experience.

MAINSTAGE PRODUCTIONS

The season will open with LETTERS FROM MAX by Sarah Ruhl, running July 17–19 and July 22–26. Adapted from Ruhl’s book with Max Ritvo, the play examines the relationship between a teacher and her student as he confronts terminal illness.

Next will be I’M ALMOST THERE, written and performed by Todd Almond and directed by David Cromer, running August 7–9 and August 12–16. The musical explores a contemporary love story through song and character-driven narrative.

The season will conclude with A NUMBER by Caryl Churchill, running September 25–27, October 1–4, and October 8–11. The play explores identity and ethics through the story of a father and his cloned sons.

PLAY LAB PROGRAM

The Play Lab series will include CLARENCE, IN A PAUSE: A LISTENING PARTY by Taylor Mac and Heather Christian, with showings May 30 and 31. The piece examines political polarization through a music-driven format and will include post-performance discussions.

A second Play Lab presentation, BE SAFE I LOVE YOU, based on the novel by Cara Hoffman with a book by Darrah Cloud and music and lyrics by Stephanie Salzman, will be presented November 8.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING

Real People Real Stories, the company’s community storytelling series, will return with summer performances June 26 and 27 and a fall edition on November 21. A free season preview event will take place May 9, offering audiences an opportunity to meet artists and collaborators involved in the upcoming productions.

SEASON INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Ancram Center for the Arts in New York’s Hudson Valley. Tickets and additional information are available at ancramcenter.org.

Sponsored By