LEND ME A TENOR, THE MOUNTAINTOP & More Set for Chenango River Theatre 2023 Season

The greater Binghamton area's only professional, non-profit Equity theatre, Chenango River Theatre, will open their 2023 season on June 2. Leading off the season is one of the finest modern farces ever written, the hilarious Lend Me a Tenor by Ken Ludwig. Next will follow a groovy musical revue, SHOUT! The Mod Musical and then Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Frederick Knott's spine-tingling thriller Wait Until Dark. The season concludes with the powerful historical fiction The Mountaintop by Katori Hall.

Performances for all shows will be Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m matinees on Sundays.

LEND ME A TENOR, by Ken Ludwig

June 2 - 25, Directed by Zach Curtis, (Producing Artistic Director - CRT)

Co-Produced by Empire Toyota of Oneonta and Patocka's Restaurant

It's 1934, and the world's greatest tenor Tito Merelli has come to Cleveland, Ohio, to save its Grand Opera Company by singing Pagliacci. When he's unexpectedly incapacitated, Max, the Opera Director's meek assistant, is given the daunting task of finding a last-minute replacement. Chaos ensues - including a scheming soprano, a star-struck ingénue, a jealous wife, and more than a bit of mistaken identity.

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL, By Phillip George and David Lowenstein

July 14 - August 6, Directed by Kory Yamada (Minneapolis, MN)

Co-Produced by the Raymond Corporation and NBT Bank

With its irresistible blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions and outrageous dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical takes audiences back to the music, style and freedom of the 1960s. This review follows five groovy gals coming of age during those glorious days that made England swing, with terrific new arrangements of such classic tunes as "To Sir with Love," "Downtown," "Son of a Preacher Man" and "Goldfinger."

WAIT UNTIL DARK by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

August 2 - Sept. 17, Directed by Craig Johnson (Minneapolis, MN)

Co-Produced by Davidson Fox & Company and IBM

In 1944 Greenwich Village, a blind housewife is imperiled by two con men, hell-bent on finding a doll full of diamonds she accidentally has in her apartment. As the climax builds, she discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion.

THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall

October 6-22, Directed by Adara Alston (Ithaca, NY)

Co-Produced by Kevin & Jonalyn Cooper

The night before his assassination, Martin Luther King, Jr. returns to the Lorraine Hotel after delivering his last impassioned speech, I've Been to the Mountaintop. A mysterious maid delivers his room service, though she seems to have more on her agenda than a simple cup of coffee. A riveting, poetic journey through what might have happened before that fateful afternoon on April 4, 1968.

Season tickets start at $90 to see all four of the shows. Season tickets are available starting April 3 using any credit card online at Click Here. Individual tickets to specific shows, as well as the One Night Stand Series, will go on sale April 24. Season tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office starting April 3: 607-656-8499.

To request a season brochure, email info@chenangorivertheatre.org or call 656-8499 and leave your name, address and phone.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national union for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.