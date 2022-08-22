Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kitchen Theatre Company Will Open Its 2022-2023 Season With DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Next Month

Performances begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Tuesday, September 6.

Register for Central New York News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Kitchen Theatre Company Will Open Its 2022-2023 Season With DO YOU FEEL ANGER? Next Month

The 2022-2023 season opens at Kitchen Theatre Company with Do You Feel Anger?, the laugh-out-loud comedy by Mara Nelson-Greenberg that dives deep into the absurdities that line our professional lives, all while focusing on the importance of empathy in the workplace. Performances of Do You Feel Anger? begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Tuesday, September 6 and will run through Sunday, September 25. Generously sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank, Rally OurBus, Don Spector & Stacia Zabusky, and Cayuga Radio Group, Do You Feel Anger? will offer Name Your Price rush tickets throughout the duration of the run.

About the play: When Sofia is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency she sees that she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, muggings and outbursts keep progress stalled as this seemingly blithe workplace becomes increasingly unsettling. This absurdly funny and potent play reminds us that change is not always easy, and may come with unexpected costs.

Director and Producing Artistic Director Rebecca Bradshaw** says, "This play gave me an unbelievable amount of catharsis after seeing the world premiere in 2018. I hadn't laughed that hard or cringed that much watching these employees fall on their faces while trying to communicate with women. The off kilter language made me wonder - is this a realistic office? - until it mirrored my own day-to-day office life - apologizing for nothing, shifting language to not sound abrasive, and spending way too much time staring at my closet when figuring out what to wear to seem professional but not bitchy. This play is a cranked up version of The Office and I hope you are ready to laugh."

Do You Feel Anger? will not only feature Elyse Steingold (Eva), Javier David Padilla* (Jordan), and Scott Thomas* (Howie), but will also employ a plethora of home-grown talent. Ithaca's very own Amoreena Wade, Eric Brooks*, Michael Samuel Kaplan* and Susannah Berryman* will star as Sofia, Old Man, John and Sofia's Mother/Janie, respectively, rounding out the chemistry-packed ensemble, lending true comedic authenticity to Nelson-Greenberg's storyline.

In addition, Kitchen Theatre Company long time Technical Director Brendan Komala and Resident Scenic Charge Stiller Zusman will serve as co-scenic designers for the production. Komala and Zusman, collectively, have worked on over 75 productions at the Kitchen, with Do You Feel Anger? marking a scenic design debut for both.

The creative team for Do You Feel Anger? at the Kitchen will be rounded out with lighting design by M.E. Berry, sound design by Deletris Bryant and costume design by Megan Rutherford. Assistant Director is Hannah Avery, Casting Director is Lisa Donadio,, Lead Electrician is Jesse Cole, Production Stage Manager is Kayla Owen* and Assistant Stage Manager is Winnie Chiang.

Special events for Do You Feel Anger? include post-show discussions with artistic staff on September 6, 7 & 8, actors' forums on September 16 & 23, and BIPOC Community Night on Saturday, September 16. Opening Night is on Saturday, September 9 and will include a post-show reception and a step and repeat for photos.

*member, Actors' Equity Association

**member, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society

+member, United Scenic Artists 829





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: The REV Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's STATE FAIRPhotos: The REV Theatre Company Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's STATE FAIR
August 17, 2022

The REV Theatre Company opens the third production of its 2022 season – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair. The show runs August 17th – September 6th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. See photos from production.
FLYIN' WEST Comes To Proctors Next WeekFLYIN' WEST Comes To Proctors Next Week
August 17, 2022

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY (BTTUNY) has announced its upcoming and first production of the 2022-2023 season: FLYIN' WEST, by Pearl Cleage, directed by Jean-Remy Monnay.
Landmark On Main Street Announces 2022-2023 SeasonLandmark On Main Street Announces 2022-2023 Season
August 16, 2022

Landmark on Main Street, located on Main Street in Port Washington, opens its 2021-22 Season with a line-up of live musical talent including singer/songwriter Ben Folds (August 29), a multi-media trip back in time with the popular Sixties Show (Sept 11), Indie Folk Rockers Carbon Leaf (Sept 12), John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell's Billie and Blue Eyes (Sept 24), Gaelic Storm (Oct 9), Jake Shimabukuro (Oct 13), Joan Osborne (Nov 13) and Alan Doyle (Feb 25).
The Focus Theater Opens as Rochester Fringe Festival's Newest Official VenueThe Focus Theater Opens as Rochester Fringe Festival's Newest Official Venue
August 16, 2022

When the curtain goes up at the Rochester Fringe Festival this fall, The Focus Theater will open its doors for the first time as an official Fringe venue in a sensational, brand-new location. This new theater has a fully accessible, beautifully appointed, performance space featuring an intimate, 90-seat theatre with professional sound and lighting.
Full Cast Announced for Steve Martin And Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR At Fort Salem TheaterFull Cast Announced for Steve Martin And Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR At Fort Salem Theater
August 15, 2022

Bluegrass and the Blue Ridge mountains soon take the Fort Salem Theater mainstage in Bright Star, the hit Grammy Award–and Tony Award–nominated Broadway musical written by comedian Steve Martin and celebrated songwriter Edie Brickell.