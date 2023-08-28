Kitchen Theatre Company Presents MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA To Launch 33rd Season

Things are cooking again at Kitchen Theatre Company as the 33rd season sizzles to life with MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA. Written by Christian St. Croix and directed by Rachel Lampert, this haunting tale will play from September 20 to October 1.

Stepfather Remy runs a drive-in movie where classic monster/horror films delight carloads every weekend. He and his sixteen-year-old stepson, Pup, share a love of this genre. They also share the loss of Pup's biological father and Remy's husband. Confusion, teenage troubles, and secrets fuel Pup's reckless decisions. Remy must deal with a rebellious young man and possibly a monster. Playwright St. Croix structures his play cinematically, jumping from the present to the past, to a dream, to a nightmare, creating a swift-moving journey of love, betrayal, and forgiveness. Reflecting on his creative process, St. Croix shares, “I knew I was writing a different kind of tale, so I decided to tell it in a different kind of way.” The play invites us to look beyond the surface: What is real? What is a dream? A nightmare? A monster? Director Rachel Lampert describes it as “a profoundly honest and heartfelt exploration of the connections between fathers, sons, ghosts, and the fears we try to hide.”

Returning to Kitchen Theatre Company's stage in the role of Remy is the multi-talented Darian Dauchan. An award-winning actor, writer, and poet, Dauchan has appeared in KTC's productions of THE WHIPPING MAN, THE BROTHERS SIZE, and DEATH BOOGIE, which he also wrote, among many others. Making his debut appearance to Ithaca audiences will be Jackson Janowicz as Pup.

Returning to the Kitchen are set, lighting, and projection designer Tyler M. Perry, costume designer Lisa Boquist, and sound designer Lesley Lisa Greene. Jen Schilanky is the production stage manager.

Pre-show “Kitchen Table Talks” will be offered before select performances. Several post-show events, including live music and film screenings, are scheduled. Information is on the website: www.kitchentheatre.org.

Kitchen Theatre Company has adjusted its evening performance times, with all evening shows starting at 7:00 PM and all matinee performances starting at 2:00 PM.

Tickets for the entire season and Full and Flex Pass Subscriptions are available for purchase. To secure your seat for this remarkable production and other upcoming events, visit www.kitchentheatre.org or contact the box office at (607) 272-0570.

Don't miss the chance to savor this poignant and theatrical exploration of relationships, memories, and the human experience in MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA. Join Kitchen Theatre Company for an unforgettable theatrical journey that promises to spark the “important conversations that happen in the Kitchen.”

Performances:

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM (Preview)

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM (Preview)

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM (Opening Night)

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM (Affinity Night)

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM

Additional events:

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM - Kitchen Table Talk “Teens, Parents and Monsters in Horror Movies” by Hira Mahmood

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:45 PM - Meet the Artists

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM - Monster movie film screening “Creature from the Black Lagoon”

Saturday, September 30, 2023 6:45 PM - Kitchen Table Talk “Finding Community Through Horror” by Woody Chichester & Melisa Crumrine