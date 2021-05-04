Kitchen Theatre Company Pays Homage To Its History With BLOOM WHERE YOU'RE PLANTED

The Kitchen Theatre Company finishes out the streaming portion of its 2020-2021 Season, The Journey to 30, with Bloom Where You're Planted: A Twenty Year Artistic Journey, a film by Artistic Director Emerita Rachel Lampert and former Associate Producing Director, Lesley Greene. Generously sponsored by Barry Chester & Elissa Cogan, CFCU and Ithaca Voice, tickets to Bloom Where You're Planted are "Pay What You Want" (suggested ticket, $20).

"Memory lane for me, is a trail that includes a well-worn cover of soft earth, followed by a little trip hazard, then a muddy patch, then a newly polished pristine surface, with a little yellow brick road, plus some Hansel-and-Gretel-into-the-forest misadventure all in the mix." says Lampert. "But the overwhelming satisfaction of looking-back-in-time is connecting again with the marvelously talented people I got to work with on stage, backstage and sitting in the house. I look forward to everyone seeing the film and themselves. I am grateful for the opportunity and happy to be going down the lane with Lesley Greene."

Bloom Where You're Planted: A Twenty Year Artistic Journey was safely filmed live on the Kitchen Theatre Company stage this year and will be available online from May 13 at 7 pm, through May 27. It was commissioned by the Kitchen Theatre Company as part of its Journey to 30 Season, celebrating the run up to the 30th Anniversary of the company.

The piece chronicles the tenure of Lampert, Kitchen Theatre artistic director from 1997 to 2017. Over thirty artists, KTC staff, and supporters were interviewed for the project, including former Artistic Director Norm Johnson; former Managing Director Stephen Nunley; actors Karl Gregory, Brian Drykstra, and Alexander Thomas; director Margaret Perry and Ithaca College Professor Wendy Dann. With Rachel Lampert as the narrator, these interviews plus never-before-seen archival footage and copious photographic history tell the story of a period of growth and change for the theatre.

Single tickets can be purchased at kitchentheatre.org/bloom and flex pass packages, which also include tickets to the theatre's end of the year, outdoor production of Kara-Lynn Vaeni's SHAPE, can be purchased at kitchentheatre.org/flexpass.

"This is an exciting time here at the Kitchen - we're looking back with Rachel and Lesley in their heartwarming film, and looking forward to our first-ever outdoor production," said Interim Producing Artistic Director David Winitsky. "It's been a year of great change at the company, but one thing always remains the same - the great Ithaca audiences that we can't wait to see, both online, and in now in person!"

The creative team for Bloom Where You're Planted: A Twenty Year Artistic Journey is rounded out by Director of Photography, Noah Elman, First Assistant Director, Anna Cunningham and Associate Producer Jennifer Schilansky. First Assistant Camera was Jules Holynski and camera operators were Deletris Bryant and Lauren Shields.

Information on all of the artists can be found at www.kitchentheatre.org/bloom.

