Kitchen Theatre Company Announces Mid-Season Restructuring

For theaters across the country, the post-pandemic time has brought critical challenges. The 2022-23 Kitchen Theatre Company season was strategically planned with the expectation of moderate increases in ticket sales and individual gifts. As is true at many other theaters, audiences have not returned in significant enough numbers to meet costs, and emergency government funding has been sunset.

Rebecca Bradshaw (Producing Artistic Director) and Cary Bland Simpson (Managing Director) have led the theater since July 2021, having come on board in this particularly demanding post-pandemic time. Continuing the Kitchen's mission, they produced evocative and thought-provoking plays that were well-received by critics and KTC's audiences. Despite their artistic successes, the theater's financial position remained critical.

Bradshaw and Simpson, with the support of the Board of Directors, reached out to Rachel Lampert, Artistic Director Emerita, and former KTC leadership Stephen Nunley and Lesley Greene. Together with the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, Matt Carcella, Michelle Benedict, Susan Kaplan, Karl Gregory, Howie Klein, and Justin Karr, a Task Force to Plan for a Sustainable Future was formed that Lampert will lead to explore options for the future of the theater.

After careful consideration, the Board of Directors made the difficult decision to lay off KTC's administrative staff, including Bradshaw and Simpson, after the completion of the run of The Ding Dongs, scheduled for January 31 to February 19, 2023. "This is an extreme step," says Board President Matt Carcella, "but it will cut expenses in a way that allows us to keep the doors open while we make plans for the future. I will miss Rebecca and Cary tremendously and, on behalf of the board, I thank them for their commitment to KTC following one of the most extreme disruptions to American theatre in history." On March 1, 2023, Board Vice President and long-time favorite KTC actor Karl Gregory will step in as interim Artistic Director and take on the responsibility for overseeing administration of the theater for the rest of the current season, aided in the transition by Bradshaw and Simpson.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed sharing stories that I have loved for years with the Ithaca community," Bradshaw states. "I'm leaving proud of the work that we've done and the team of curious and kind collaborators that Cary and I were able to build and build upon during our time here. Although this is unfortunate, the Kitchen is a gem and I only hope it has a bright and vibrant future ahead of it."

"It has been an honor working with KTC's incredible staff and artists, and an absolute privilege to work in tandem with Rebecca to create an open, communicative, and welcoming space as KTC returned to live performance," says Simpson. "Though I am heartbroken to be leaving at such a critical time, I'm excited to see the wild and wonderful future for the theatre that Karl will build with the volunteer interim team and Board."

"This was not anywhere on my bucket list," Lampert explained. "Rebecca and Cary have done wonderful work, and I am deeply disappointed that their tenure will be cut short. They are thoughtful, creative producers, and it is unfortunate that our community will not have more opportunity to experience how special this team is. I am grateful that I am in a position to volunteer to help and also to have my colleagues Lesley and Stephen lend a hand. Karl Gregory is an excellent choice to step in as Interim Artistic Director."

"In addition to addressing the immediate future, the work ahead must include strategies for the sustainability of our small much-beloved theater. There is a new paradigm for live performance, and all of us at the Kitchen Theatre Company understand that we need reimagined ways of supporting theater to serve the community. We will reach out to other theater companies and groups to be part of this critical conversation, as well as subscribers, sponsors, businesses, and supporters. I am eager to be in conversation with everyone who loves live theater and has ideas," says Karl Gregory, Interim Artistic Director.

Rebecca Bradshaw's production of THE DING DONGS starring Erica Steinhagen, Karl Gregory and Nael Nacer, runs January 31 through February 19, 2023. Tickets are on sale at www.kitchentheatre.org or 607-272-0570.