Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Jim Brickman, Judy Collins & More to Kick Off the Holiday Season at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs

Nacre Dance Group will be performing Charles Weidman's “Christmas Oratorio” for two performances.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Jim Brickman, Judy Collins & More to Kick Off the Holiday Season at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs

Universal Preservation Hall is ringing in the season with five holiday-themed shows coming to Saratoga Springs in the next couple of months. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here.

 

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 21 number-one albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits and two GRAMMY nominations and next, he'll be in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Jim Brickman will wow the crowd with his uplifting, “HITS LIVE! with A Little Bit of Christmas” concert. The GRAMMY-nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life” “Valentine” and “Angel Eyes” plus a few holiday favorites like “The Gift.”

 

Join Natalie, Donnell and the MacMaster-Leahy kids as they take to the stage for “A Celtic Family Christmas,” their beloved show where they share their favorite holiday music and traditions with audiences. Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy celebrate the holidays with an unforgettable evening of music, dance and storytelling for the young and the young at heart. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Present: A Celtic Family Christmas will be at UPH 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

 

Nacre Dance Group will be performing Charles Weidman's “Christmas Oratorio” for two performances, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. For both performances, there will be a holiday tea optional add-on with treats provided by Chocolate is Self-Care and a demonstration an hour before the performance. After the performance, the audience is invited to decorate our dance tree with a holiday message and meet the costumed cast members for a photo opportunity. Weidman's masterful choreography combined with Bach's passionate music makes this a moving and unforgettable experience for dancers and audiences.

 

“It's a Jazzy Christmas” is returning to the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 (with a Dec. 16 performance at Proctors in Schenectady). Wrapped in the theme of a radio drama, the ensemble takes the audience on a holiday ride through decades of great classic music and fun radio serial interludes featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi from the Peanuts holiday specials and many other seasonal favorites!

 

Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. She's garnered several top-ten hits and gold- and platinum-selling albums. Next, she'll be taking on the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 with “Holidays & Hits.” Her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 60-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
2023 Rochester Fringe Festival Wraps 12th Edition Photo
2023 Rochester Fringe Festival Wraps 12th Edition

The 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival (September 12-23) recently wrapped its twelfth festival and immediately started planning for 2024.  The non-profit festival, which like many arts organizations is still rebounding from the pandemic, saw a 39% increase in ticket sales over the 2022 festival.

2
Fort Salem Theater Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Full of Fantasy This Fall Photo
Fort Salem Theater Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Full of Fantasy This Fall

Join us at Fort Salem Theater for our production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring a talented cast of local and professional actors. Don't miss this fall staging of Shakespeare's classic comedy.

3
The Two Of Us Productions Brings BLITHE SPIRIT to the Stage Photo
The Two Of Us Productions Brings BLITHE SPIRIT to the Stage

The Two Of Us Productions, the award winning theater company based in Columbia County NY, will present Blithe Spirit by Noël Coward.  Performances are November 10th, 11th & 12th, 2023 & the following weekend of November 17th, 18th & 19th, 2023. 

4
Cortland Rep Reveals 2024 Summer Season Photo
Cortland Rep Reveals 2024 Summer Season

Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing their 52nd annual summer season to be held at the Little York Pavilion in Preble, NY in 2024. Learn more about the full lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of I NEED THAT on Broadway
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey in Central New York The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Theatre444 (11/16-11/19)Tracker
Back to the Future: The Musical in Central New York Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
Back to the Past in Central New York Back to the Past
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/08-6/09)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription in Central New York Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription
Buy Mounjaro (Ozempic) online without prescription (9/09-11/09)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
SYMPATHETIC MAGIC in Central New York SYMPATHETIC MAGIC
Bridge Street Theatre (11/09-11/19)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Mat Kearney in Central New York Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You