Jewish Repertory Theatre Presents THE YEAR MY MOTHER CAME BACK

Jewish Repertory Theatre is currently presenting The Year My Mother Came Back, based on the memoir by Alice Eve Cohen.

The production began performances on February 4 and will run through February 24, 2021.

The Year My Mother Came Back is directed by Josie DiVincenzo, and stars Tina Rausa and Jenn Stafford.

Thirty years after her death, Alice's mother appears during the hardest year Alice has had to face. She learns that she must walk in her mother's shoes in order to understand her, forgive her, and rediscover her love for her. In this story of a parent lost and found, Alice finds her mother and rediscovers herself. A love story. A ghost story. A contemporary tale that reaches back through generations.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.


