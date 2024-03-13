Jarod Curley, Carlos Gonzalez, And Jake Roxander Promoted To Soloist At American Ballet Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jarod Curley, Carlos Gonzalez, and Jake Roxander have been promoted to the rank of Soloist with American Ballet Theatre. The promotions, effective immediately, were announced today by ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.

Jarod Curley

Jarod Curley was born in Bethesda, Maryland, and began his dance studies at the Frederick School of Classical Ballet in Frederick, Maryland, in 2004. He continued his training at The CityDance Conservatory in Rockville, Maryland, with Ivy Chow and at Next Generation Ballet in Tampa, Florida, under the mentorship of Peter Stark. Curley spent his senior year of high school training on scholarship at the John Cranko School, the affiliate school of the Stuttgart Ballet. Curley has participated in summer programs at Next Generation Ballet, School of American Ballet, Harid Conservatory, San Francisco Ballet School, Ellison Ballet, and IBStage. He was a finalist at the Prix de Lausanne in 2015 and at the Youth America Grand Prix in 2015 and 2016. Curley joined ABT Studio Company in September 2016, became an apprentice with the main Company in December 2018, and joined the corps de ballet in June 2019. His repertoire includes the Grand Pas de Deux from Don Quixote, Hilarion in Giselle, Dr. John Brown in Like Water for Chocolate, the Mouse King, Arabian man, and Spanish Dance in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, Mithridates and Ariston in Of Love and Rage, Sergiy in On the Dnipro, Lord Montague in Romeo and Juliet, Winter in The Seasons, Some Assembly Required, von Rothbart in Swan Lake, leading roles in Piano Concerto No. 1 and ZigZag, and a featured role in Sinfonietta. He created a featured role in Collage & Creed.

Carlos Gonzalez was born in Madrid, Spain, and began studying classical dance in 2005 at El Conservatorio Profesional de Danza Fortea. In 2012, he continued his training at the El Real Conservatorio Profesional de Danza Mariemma in Madrid. In 2013, Gonzalez placed third in the Junior Classical Dance category in the XVII International Dance Competition in Ribarroja del Turia, Spain. Gonzalez joined ABT Studio Company in September 2015, became an apprentice with the main Company in December 2016, and joined the corps de ballet in June 2017. His repertoire with ABT includes the Lead Gypsy in Don Quixote, the peasant pas de deux in Giselle, Pedro and Juan Alejandrez in Like Water for Chocolate, Harlequin in Alexei Ratmansky's Harlequinade, Recruit in Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, The Faun in The Seasons, Benno, the Spanish Dance, and the Neapolitan Dance in Swan Lake, leading roles in AFTERITE, Seven Sonatas, and Single Eye, and featured roles in Deuce Coupe, La Follia Variations, In the Upper Room, Petite Mort, Sinfonietta, and Songs of Bukovina. He created a leading role in Desire and featured roles in Convivium and A Time There Was.

Jake Roxander

Jake Roxander began his dance training at the age of eight, studying with his parents at their school, Studio Roxander, in his hometown of Medford, Oregon. He was awarded full scholarships to Pennsylvania Ballet's “Company Experience” workshop in 2017 and 2018 and to American Ballet Theatre's New York Summer Intensive in 2019. During his childhood, Roxander took gymnastics and voice lessons and performed in several musical theatre productions in southern Oregon. He participated in the Youth America Grand Prix, receiving the Youth Grand Prix Award in 2016 and 2017 and the Grand Prix Award in 2018 and 2019. Roxander joined Pennsylvania Ballet's Second Company in 2019 and was a featured dancer in PBII and main company productions. He joined ABT Studio Company in September 2020, became an apprentice with the main Company in May 2022, and joined the corps de ballet in September 2022. His repertoire includes Puck in The Dream, the peasant pas de deux in Giselle, Harlequin and the Chinese Dance in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, Benno and the Neapolitan Dance in Swan Lake, and leading roles in Études and Piano Concerto No. 1.

About American Ballet Theatre

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Revered as a national treasure since its founding season in 1940, its mission is to create, present, preserve, and extend the great repertoire of classical dancing for the widest possible audience. Headquartered in New York City, ABT is the only cultural institution of its size and stature to extensively tour, enchanting audiences for eight decades in 50 U.S. states, 45 countries, and over 480 cities worldwide. ABT's repertoire includes full-length classics from the nineteenth century, the finest works from the early twentieth century, and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces. In 2006, by an act of Congress, ABT was designated America's National Ballet Company.

For more information, please visit www.abt.org.