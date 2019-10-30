Jacob Burns Film Center Announces Executive Director Edie Demas Is Stepping Down

The Jacob Burns Film Center (JBFC), a nonprofit cultural arts center, announced today Edie Demas is stepping down as Executive Director.

"After careful consideration with board leadership, I have made the difficult decision to leave the JBFC so that I may assume oversight and management of my father's and now my family's business in the Washington, DC metro area. While this does not require a move, it does require me to have a regular presence in DC," said Edie Demas. "It has been my privilege to spend the last five and a half years at the JBFC, working alongside an unparalleled team and sharing meaningful moments with a very special community. I look forward to all of the innovation, creativity, and really great storytelling that is to come."

"We are grateful for Edie's leadership at the JBFC," said Board Chair Janet Benton. "Since her arrival in May of 2014, Edie has embraced the JBFC mission of film, education and community, looking toward the future growth and success of the organization. She has led with warmth, compassion, collaboration and inclusivity."



Under Edie's leadership, the JBFC completed a comprehensive, forward-looking strategic plan; implemented Tessitura, a ticketing, fundraising, customer service system; launched Creative Culture, our fellowship and filmmaker residency program; and deepened our relationships with teachers and schools around the county. The JBFC remains the most successful suburban art house theater in the country, screening over 400 films and welcoming more than 175 special guests annually. Edie has positioned the JBFC for continued growth and success as we approach our 20th anniversary in 2021.

Board Chair Janet Benton and other board members will be engaged in the transition until an interim executive director is found.

Jacob Burns Film Center is a nonprofit arts and education hub located on a three-building campus in the New York Metro area. The JBFC brings the transformative power of film to the surrounding community through unique programming and discussions, shared experiences, and educational initiatives. Since opening in 2001, over 3,000,000 people have enjoyed the best of current American and foreign cinema, unique film series, and special events at the five-screen theater complex. A pioneer in visual literacy education, the JBFC offers courses for students of all ages at our state-of-the-art Media Arts Lab, and develops media literacy curricula for schools throughout the region.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You