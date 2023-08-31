Irvington Theater Will Host Under-the-Stars Screening Of Disney/Pixar's MONSTERS, INC.

The event is set for October 6.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

A modern Irvington tradition continues! After sold-out screenings of Hocus Pocus and Coco in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Irvington Theater will welcome audiences back to the Main Street School Lawn on Friday, October 6 for an unforgettable outdoor screening of Disney/Pixar's scary-good classic, Monsters, Inc.

Presented as part of IT's ongoing Sunset Cinema series, the 2001 animated feature tells the story of “lovable Sulley and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski… the top scare team at Monsters, Inc., the scream-processing factory in Monstropolis. When a little girl named Boo wanders into their world, it's the monsters who are scared silly, and it's up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home” (Disney/Pixar).

Gates open at 5:30pm for on-site treats and family fun (to be announced via Irvington Theater's social media and website in the coming weeks). The film will begin at sunset, and as The Washington Post put it, “Who doesn't need what this movie has to give?”

“I love that we can create new traditions for our patrons here in Irvington, even as our physical theater remains closed for ongoing renovations,” says Theater Manager Greg Allen. “We've loved seeing families and community members turn out these last two years, and we hope our fall family Sunset Cinema screenings will continue to grow for years to come!”


Join Irvington Theater for a Sunset Cinema screening of Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc. on Friday, October 6 at the Main Street School Lawn, located at 101 Main St, Irvington, NY 10533. Festivities begin at 5:30pm. Tickets can be purchased for $5 in advance at Click Here, or $7 in person at the event (cash only). Bring a blanket or chairs for the whole family, and feel free to pack a picnic for the screening (no alcohol on school grounds). Please note that this is a carry-in, carry-out event, and no public restrooms will be available.




Recommended For You