Interview: Adam Pascal of PRETTY WOMAN at Proctors Theatre

Interview by Iris Rogers

Prior to this week's arrival of the film-inspired musical Pretty Woman to Proctors, I spoke with Adam Pascal, who previously played the role of Edward on Broadway, and is currently playing the role again on tour. His career includes some memorable movie and theater credits, including the distinguished role of Roger in the Broadway and cinema favorite, RENT.



BWW: Adam, thank you for taking the time to speak with me today. We're looking forward to having you here at Proctor's next week for Pretty Woman! Can you tell me where you are now in the tour?

Adam: Dayton--Dayton, Ohio!



BWW: And what a beautiful place to be. How far along are you into the tour?



Adam: We've been out just over a year.

BWW: Exciting! Let's start at the beginning, can you tell me a little about how you got into performing?

Adam: I started playing in rock bands when I was a young kid! I grew up playing in New York City and Long Island. I didn't really have any aspirations to become an actor or theater performer. I was on a different path. But then, you know, in the mid '90s, I got this opportunity to audition for this off-Broadway musical. And that that turned into, well you know-RENT! Then that launched my career in theater! So it's been since the mid '90s that my career took a turn and came in this direction. And I'm very grateful for it.

BWW: What was your career path like after RENT-transferring from something like that into other projects?

Adam: Well, it was actually a bit of struggle there for a while because in my head I had spent so many years playing in bands-so this was the mid '90s and I still had those desires. I was very much still on the music and rock band track for a while there. But at the same time, I was now this musical theater performer-I was KNOWN now as musical theater actor. I had to find my identity, to figure out who I was and what I wanted to do. There were growing pains. But then soon after RENT came AIDA, and then CABARET. Each one was like a steppingstone to sort of land those first few years of my career. It was solidifying the path that I was on. I always found that it was much more natural to be on a stage in a show as opposed to fronting a rock band. There was something that always felt a little bit off about that. As much as it was something I wanted to do - and did do for many years - it wasn't until I started doing theater-where it felt different, and better, frankly. It was interesting after all those years to find something that actually felt like-Oh, THIS is what THAT should have felt like all those years.

BWW: Very interesting-and inspiring for other performers to hear. And now you've joined this brilliant cast for the tour of Pretty Woman. How does touring life compare to Broadway life?

Adam: Well, there's the obvious physical aspect of it, you know, moving around and not being in the same place and all of that. You have to be the kind of person that it suits. I happen to be a person like that. I enjoy touring. But some people come out here, and after a couple months on the road they realize-oh you know what, this actually doesn't suit me. But, I've been out here for a while now and this is my 3rd national tour, so I'm ready to sit down for a minute.

BWW: That's understandable! What would you say drew you in about this tour/production and inspired you to play this role? Was it something that called to you?

Adam: I have a bit of history with this show. I did this role for a little bit when it was on Broadway, [but] I didn't really have an opportunity to make it my own at all. I had done it for such short periods of time when I did it on Broadway. So, when the tour was being put together, I knew it was something that very much interested me because I wanted the opportunity to really make it my part. I also knew it would be a great job. I was ready to do another tour, and it was the right opportunity for me in my personal life to be out on the road. It was something I pursued for practical as well as artistic purposes.

BWW: Amazing-and so now what do you think about this production on tour? What's something special about this production?

Adam: I think what's special is the casting. I think the production and the show itself struggled for a while to find the right artistic tone of the show. With the tour, I think that they've found it. I think the chemistry amongst all of us as performers and as people brings a tone of light heartedness and comedy to the production that was a little bit lacking in earlier productions.

BWW: Wow! I can't wait to see it! Do you have a moment in the show that stands out as your favorite?

Adam: If you've seen the movie, you'll probably remember there's a moment where [Vivian's] in the red dress and [Edward] takes her to an opera. Musically in the show it's a really beautiful moment. The song that I'm singing to her-great song written by Bryan Adams of course-is being interwoven with a song from La Traviata, which is the opera that he actually goes to. I think it's the most beautiful moment in the show.

BWW: Incredible-as a trained opera singer, I could see myself really enjoying that. Speaking of your character, Edward, if you had to give him a piece of advice, what would it be?

Adam: To give the character of Edward advice? Oh God...that's a good question! To maybe get over your daddy issues!



BWW: Oooh, okay!



Adam: You'll understand that answer a little more after you see the show.



BWW: My last question for you would be: what advice would you give to someone who wanted to do what you're doing? There are so many performers out there putting in the work and the grind, so what's something that you'd tell them?

Adam: I work a lot with kids and young aspiring performers, and I get asked that all the time. I'm always honest with people: I'm not a trained teacher so the [most] I can do is offer you my honest opinion. If I have anything of value, then that's part of it. So I would say-you know what? It's really hard. It's a really hard life. And it's not a lot of fun most of the time. And the job, this job (if any of it can be called a job), is staying with it when you're not doing a gig, when you don't have work, to not give up on those long stretches. Keep auditioning and keep facing rejection. Keep doing all of that stuff that really beats you down. It's a soul crushing industry. It's show business. So understand that, and don't expect anything else.

BWW: That's what I've heard!

Adam: That goes for all levels of success. Ask Leonardo DiCaprio, ask Robert Downey Jr. Ask any huge stars and they'll probably give you a similar answer! It just exists on a different level.

BWW: Exactly-couldn't agree more. Thank you for taking the time to talk with me today. I really appreciate it!

PRETTY WOMAN arrives in Schenectady at Proctors on Tuesday, November 08, 2022 and runs through Sunday, November 13th, 2022. Tickets and more information may be found at www.proctors.org