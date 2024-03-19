Illusionist Ryan Dutcher to Present STAND UP COMEDY MAGIC SHOW at the CENTER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night that intertwines the art of illusion with laughter at The Stand Up Comedy Magic Show featuring the acclaimed Illusionist Ryan Dutcher. Scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at 8 PM, this adults-only event pledges to deliver an extraordinary experience while supporting The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck.

Dutcher is known for his innovative blend of humor and magic. This special event offers the audience a chance to witness a special performance, complete with a complimentary drink included with the $40 ticket.

The evening is not just about laughs and gasps; it's a fundraiser aimed at nurturing the arts within the community. The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck serves as a cultural hub for performers and audiences alike. By attending, you are directly contributing to the flourishing local arts scene.

Attendees are reminded that the content of the show is intended for a mature audience. The mix of satire and vulgarity is designed to provoke thought and encourage laughter, but it's certainly not for everyone. Hence, the age restriction: if you're not old enough to have experienced the screech of dial-up internet, this might not be the night out for you. Be prepared for a no-holds-barred experience where the only guarantee is an unforgettable night of amusement and astonishment.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, April 6

- Time: 8 PM

- Location: The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

661 Route 308, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

- Age Requirement: 21 and Over

- Tickets: $40 (Includes a complimentary drink)

This is a unique opportunity to engage with the arts while enjoying an evening filled with laughter and surprise. Secure your tickets now for a chance to support a great cause while indulging in an unmatched entertainment experience.