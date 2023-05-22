Iconic Board Game CLUE Closes Syracuse Stage Season

Syracuse Stage closes its 2022/2023 season with a production that celebrates the pure joy and simple fun of live theatre, the fan favorite and ultimate whodunnit, CLUE. The production runs June 7 to 25 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse.

Based on the iconic 1985 film—which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game—CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. In a remote mansion not far away from Washington D.C., six mysterious (and colorful) guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects—does the sudden demise of Mr. Boddy have any connection to the ongoing hearings conducted by Senator Joseph McCarthy and the House Un-American Activities Committee? As the body count rises, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard and Wadsworth, the butler, race to find the killer. CLUE is a comedy filled with twists and turns, that will leave both diehard fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out who did it, where they did it, and with what.

“We're thrilled to conclude our current season with this popular production of CLUE,” said Bob Hupp, artistic director, Syracuse Stage. “As a board game and later as a movie, CLUE has been part of our cultural landscape for decades. Now we can dive into the fun of seeing those iconic characters come to life on stage. CLUE is just a great, fun night of theatre for everyone to enjoy. We opened CLUE a few weeks ago in Indianapolis, so I've had the opportunity to see this production. Believe me, this cast kills it. This kind of pure entertainment is something we all need today, and a delightful finale to our 49th season.”

The cast creating all this fun-filled chaos onstage are Ryan Artzberger (Mr. Boddy, Motorist, Chief of Police), Emily Berman (Miss Scarlet), Emjoy Gavino (Mrs. White), Devan Mathias (Cook, Telegram, Backup Cop), Beethovan Oden (Professor Plum), Andrea San Miguel (Yvette), John Taylor Philips (Wadsworth), Eric Sharp (Mr. Green), Kerrington Shorter (Unexpected Cop, Backup Cop), Claire Wilcher (Mrs. Peacock), and Henry Woronicz (Colonel Mustard). Newly named Artistic Director at Indiana Repertory Theatre (IRT), Benjamin Hanna, takes the helm as the play's director.

“CLUE is truly a multigenerational phenomenon,” said Hanna. “The stage version of CLUE is a delightful mashup of genres and styles. It combines our love of crime novels, mystery, farce and gaming, all while celebrating some favorite pop-culture characters. This adaptation is a blend of iconic film moments and the board game, creating a beautiful playground for our magnificent cast to contribute their own comedic genius.”

CLUE is based on the Paramount movie (rated PG) and classic board game of the same name. It contains mild profanity and adult themes and will be best enjoyed by patrons 12 years and older. All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275, or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office.

Pay-What-You-Will performances for CLUE are June 7 - 11 inclusive; Prologue conversations, three pre-show discussions that take place one-hour before curtain time on June 11, 17, and 22; the Post-show Talkback will take place on Sunday, June 18 after the 7:30 performance. Syracuse Stage has its open-captioned performances scheduled for June 14 and 25 at 2 p.m., as well as an audio-described performance on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m.

A special sensory friendly and open captioned performance is scheduled for June 24 at 7:30 p.m. The sensory friendly performance provides a welcoming environment that lets all patrons express themselves freely without judgement or inhibition. This live theatre experience invites autistic individuals, as well as those living with ADHD, dementia, and other sensory sensitivities, to enjoy a performance in a “shush free” zone. House lights will be dimmed, but not turned out completely, patrons may move about as necessary for their comfort and patrons will not be discouraged from vocalizing during the performance. Fidget toys and other materials will be provided for patrons. All tickets to the sensory friendly performance are $30 and include a 100 percent refund right up to the start of the show.

Season support for Syracuse Stage is made possible by the Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation, Advance Media New York, and The Slutzker Family Foundation.

CLUE

Based on the screenplay by Johnathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin

Additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture

Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE

Original music by Michael Holland

Directed by Benjamin Hanna

Scenic design by Czerton Lim

Costume design by Izumi Inaba

Lighting design by Jaren Gooding

Sound design by Todd Mack Reischman

Fight direction by Leraldo Anzaldua

Dramaturgy by Richard J. Roberts

Production Stage Manager: Stuart Plymesser

Casting: Claire Simon CSA

In collaboration with Indiana Repertory Theatre

Founded in 1974, Syracuse Stage is the non-profit, professional theatre company in residence at Syracuse University. It is nationally recognized for creating stimulating theatrical work that engages Central New York audiences and significantly contributes to the artistic life of Syracuse University, where it is a vital partner in achieving the educational mission of the University's Department of Drama. Stage's mission is to tell stories that engage, entertain, and inspire people to see life beyond their own experience. Each season, 70,000 patrons enjoy an adventurous mix of new plays, and bold interpretations of classics and musicals, featuring the finest theatre artists. In addition, Stage maintains a vital educational outreach program that annually serves more than 15,000 students from 14 counties. Syracuse Stage is a constituent of the Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for American theatre, and a member of the Arts and Cultural Leadership Alliance (ACLA), the University Hill Corporation and the East Genesee Regent Association. Syracuse Stage is a member of The League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the largest professional theatre association in the country.