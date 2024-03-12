INTO THE WOODS Comes to Fort Salem Theater Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Salem Theater will present "Into The Woods" next month. From April 5th to the 14th, audiences are invited to join Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, and a host of beloved characters as they journey through the enchanted forest in search of their desires.

Penned by the legendary duo Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, "Into The Woods" delves into the aftermath of "happily ever after," exploring the complexities of love, family, and the pursuit of dreams. As Cinderella pines for the ball, Jack tends to his cow, and a baker and his wife grapple with a curse from a witch, audiences are drawn into a magical tale where familiar stories intertwine in unexpected ways.

Leading the cast is Elizabeth Sherwood-Mack as The Witch, alongside Henry James as The Baker and Courtnie Harrington as The Baker's Wife. Iris Rogers takes on the role of Cinderella, with Annaleigh Lester as Little Red, Luke Miner as Jack, and Kevin N Miner portraying both Cinderella's Prince and The Wolf. Sam Luke shines as Rapunzel's Prince, with Haley Beauregard as Rapunzel and Peter Bailey commanding the stage as Narrator/Mysterious Man. Rounding out the company is Rebecca Bourgault as Cinderella's Stepmother, Megan Morse as Lucinda, Kelly Sienkiewicz as Florinda, Patricia Brady as Granny & The Giant, JJ Buechner as Cinderella's Father, Katherine Danforth-Hayes as Cinderella's Mother, Christine Geraci as Jack's Mother, Kason Mulderry as The Steward, Lauren, Schirnhofer as Snow White & understudy to Baker's Wife, Witch, Cinderella, Jack's Mother, Stepmother, Cinderella's Mother, and Tara Fox as Sleeping Beauty & understudy to Little Red, Florinda, Lucinda, Rapunzel, Granny, The Giant.

Under the expert direction of Brian Clemente and musical direction of John Norine Jr., this production promises to enchant audiences of all ages. The creative team, including Stage Manager Margo Hatzel, Assistant Stage Manager Melanie Magri, Costume Designer Gina Kowalski, Hair Designer Courtnie Harrington, Lighting Designer Brian Clemente, Sound Designer Dante Gijanto, Technical Director John Norine Jr, Properties Designer JJ Paul, and Producer Kyle West, ensures a stunning experience that brings the whimsical world of fairy tales to life on the Fort Salem Theater mainstage.

Tickets for "Into The Woods" are available now at FortSalem.com, ranging from only $20-$36. Don't miss your chance to journey into the depths of the forest and discover what happens after the fairy tale ending.