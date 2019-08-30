IN THE MOMENT Premier Exhibit Celebrates Curtain Up! Buffalo

"IN THE MOMENT" is a photography exhibit of eighteen 11"x14" color images by actor/director/educators Jack Hunter and Margo Davis, depicting humorous, poignant, heartwarming relationships among characters and their environments. It opens Curtain Up Night, Friday, September 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Matinee, 698 Main Street, in the heart of the Theatre District. Matinee owners Rex Keppel and Kevin Shanahan will host the premiere event.

Davis and Hunter share works from their individual international travels and their observations of the human condition, the relationship between character and environment and celebration of being in the moment. This collaboration is the result of their first travels together and realization that independently, over the years, they have been tracking the same themes. Theatre is life. Davis and Hunter recently returned from Bucharest, Romania where they volunteered in a Habitat for Humanity project. In January, they will do this again in Puerto Rico.

"IN THE MOMENT" continues through October 19, Tuesday through Saturday evenings. A portion of photo sales will be donated to youth programs at CEPA Gallery (Contemporary Photography And Visual Arts Center).

IN THE MOMENT

What: Curtain Up! Photography Exhibit

When: Opening 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019

On exhibit: Tuesday through Saturday evenings through 0ctober 19

Where: Matinee Bar, 698 Main Street, Buffalo, New York - www.matineebuffalo.com

Who: Jack Hunter and Margo Davis, Actors/Directors/Educators/Habitat for Humanity Volunteers





