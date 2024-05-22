Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Festival Orchestra Presents Finale Concert at Purchase College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s Festival Orchestra will present its Finale Concert for the 2023-24 season, "From Prague to Budapest," at the Performing Arts Center. The concert will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm, under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi.

The program will feature a journey through the rich musical heritage of Central Europe, with performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 38, K 504 “Prague,” Bohuslav Martinů's Concerto for Oboe H. 353 featuring distinguished guest artist Gerard Reuter, and Zoltán Kodály's Dances of Galánta.

Hoff-Barthelson’s Festival Orchestra, recognized for its artistic excellence, consists of some of the most talented young musicians in the region. The orchestra provides members with high-level orchestral training and performance opportunities, fostering musical growth and community engagement. The ensemble is known for its dynamic and ambitious programming, offering audiences a rich array of classical masterpieces.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – Symphony No. 38, K 504 “Prague”

Premiered in 1787 in Prague, this symphony reflects Mozart's deep appreciation for the city and its enthusiastic audiences. The “Prague” Symphony is celebrated for its majestic and sophisticated structure, showcasing Mozart's mature symphonic style. Its three-movement form is marked by dramatic contrasts and exquisite orchestration, embodying the elegance and emotional depth of the Classical era.

Bohuslav Martinů – Concerto for Oboe H. 353**

Composed in 1955, this concerto is a vibrant and expressive work that highlights the lyrical and virtuosic qualities of the oboe. Martinů's composition blends traditional and modern elements, creating a unique and engaging musical narrative.

Zoltán Kodály – Dances of Galánta

Inspired by the folk music of Galánta, a town in present-day Slovakia, Kodály's 1933 composition is a brilliant orchestral work that captures the spirit and vitality of Hungarian dance traditions. The piece is a vibrant tapestry of lively rhythms, colorful harmonies, and evocative melodies, showcasing Kodály's deep connection to his cultural heritage and his masterful orchestration.

There is a suggested donation of $20; HBMS students may attend free of charge.

