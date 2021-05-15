Hoff-Barthelson Music School Offers In-Person, Socially-Distanced Summer Arts Program

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is the ideal setting for a stimulating, challenging, fun-filled, and safely socially distanced summer arts program for students in grades 1-12.

This year's Summer Arts Program provides a great opportunity for students to jump start learning, explore new possibilities, make dramatic progress, and form lasting friendships.

For younger children (Grades 1 - 6), the Summer Arts Junior Program is a superb way to try new instruments for the first time, discover their particular passion(s), make rapid progress on instruments they may already be studying, and experience the joy of playing with others.

For older students (Grades 7 - 12), the Summer Arts Senior Program offers opportunities to play together in large and small ensemble configurations, explore new instruments and musical styles.

Students are offered a variety of class options for each session including Orchestra, Chamber Music, Group Instrumental Lessons, Piano for Non-Pianists, World Drumming, Jazz Ensemble, Improvisation, Music History, Music Theory, and Composing with Technology.

After registering, students and families meet with Summer Arts Program Director Joseph Piscitelli to create a daily schedule tailored to their individual needs and interests. Students receive personalized attention on a daily basis from gifted teachers with decades of experience. Hoff-Barthelson prides itself on providing access to these outstanding artist-educators.

The Program will run as two two-week sessions. Session 1: June 28 - July 9; Session 2: July 12 - 23. Each session will accommodate both Junior and Senior grades. Junior: 9 am - 12 pm, Monday - Friday; Senior: 1:00 - 4:00 pm, Monday - Friday. (The School will be closed on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.)

Space is limited to 45 students per session and is on a first come, first served basis. Early registration is encouraged. Early-bird discounts available through May 31. Need-based financial aid is available.





Hoff-Barthelson will also offer Summer Lessons both in-person and online -- for all ages including adults. Summer learning loss - the erosion of skills gained over an entire school year that results from setting aside one's musical studies over the summer - is one of the music educators' most troublesome foes. On average, students who step away from their musical studies over the 12 week summer vacation season lose 2 ½ months of hard-won gains, often catching back up to their level of playing in June in late November.

On the other hand, students who continue to practice and attend lessons over the summer continue to build their skills enjoying considerable advantages as a result.

Because summer is a season of recreation, travel, and new adventures for students and teachers alike, Hoff-Barthelson's Summer Lesson program is designed to allow for maximum flexibility. Teachers set their own schedules, as do families. Students may register for as few or as many lessons as they like.

Summer Lesson students enjoy opportunities to participate in in-person and online performance workshops and recitals at no extra charge. In-person accompaniment service will also be available.

A discount of 10% is available when purchasing packages of three or more lessons per student with a single teacher.

For additional information and to register: visit www.hbms.org; call 914-723-1169; or e-mail registration@hbms.org