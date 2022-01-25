Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series Begins With Ole Akahoshi

The 2022 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series commences with famed cellist Ole Akahoshi on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 7:30 - 9:30 pm. The class is open to the public to observe free of charge. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, e-mailing hb@hbms.org or by calling 914-723-1169.

Please note the following health and safety requirements: Masks are always required in HBMS facilities. All guests must provide proof of vaccination. Students between the ages of 5 and 11 must have received at least one dose of their vaccination in order to attend. No one under 5 admitted.

Master class coaching by guest artists has been part of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition continues this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including Ole Akahoshi, cello; Frank Huang, violin; Alan Lieb, Suzuki violin; Ingrid Jacobson Clarfield, piano; and Brandon Patrick George, flute.

Master classes are an enlightening experience for students and audiences alike. After months of careful preparation, students perform for, and then receive feedback and guidance from a master teacher who challenges the student to think in new and critical ways about the piece they have prepared. The results are inspiring and enlightening and serve as a catalyst for students to reach new heights in their own musical explorations. Yet, the learning is not limited just to the students who perform. Any student-regardless of their level of development, or whether or not they even play the same instrument-can learn a great deal.