Hoff-Barthelson Hosts College Advisory for High School Students and Their Families

Hoff-Barthelson Music School hosts its annual College Advisory on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm, at the Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York.

High school students can begin their college exploration process at this event led by Hoff-Barthelson Dean Christopher Kenniff. Hear from guest speaker, Barbra Weidlein, an expert in university, conservatory, and liberal arts music programs; a panel of college admissions officers; and a panel of HB alumni students who will share their personal experiences preparing for collegiate study, applying/auditioning for admission, and studying music at the collegiate level. Parent and student interaction is encouraged throughout the event.

Ms. Weidlein, co-founder and director of MajoringinMusic.com, will share ways in which students may keep music in one's life after high school including majoring, minoring, and double majoring in music; how to figure out if majoring in music is the right way to proceed (including the value of summer music programs); careers in music including and beyond performance; skills music majors gain and how they are transferable to other careers; encouraging lifelong engagement in music however one moves forward; as well as other topics of interest.

This program is free of charge and open to the public, however, reservations are requested and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, e-mailing hb@hbms.org, or calling 914-723-1169.