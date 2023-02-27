Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hangar Theatre and Kitchen Theatre Announce Co-Production of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Performances run May 30 - June 24.

Feb. 27, 2023  

The long-established Hangar Theatre Company in Cass Park and Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca's West End are working together this May and June to produce the extraordinarily prescient and insightful play WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck.

And just as the original NYC production started downtown and moved to Broadway, this production will run for two weeks at the Kitchen Theatre Company (May 30-June 11) before moving to the Hangar Theatre (June 15-June 25).

"This is a perfect show to see twice," says Hangar Theatre Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky. "It's a unique experience that can shift from performance to performance, with audience involvement and several elements that can change nightly, including the ending! This will be a great opportunity to see how the Constitution fares when new questions are asked."

"I am thrilled that the two theaters are working together," says Kitchen Theatre Interim Artistic Director Karl Gregory. "Ithaca actors, designers, and directors have long worked in both theaters, but this is the first ever co-production. It will be exciting to see how the play is the same and different in the two beautiful theaters."

Heidi Schreck's play begins with her experience as a high school debater entering contests to pay for her college tuition and then deftly pivots to talk earnestly about the Constitution's origins and history.

"This is not a lecture. Schreck's delightful, surprising play is a brilliant exploration of the 'who, what, when, how, and why' of the bedrock of our democracy and where the fissures can be found," says Serotsky.

A three-hander with many surprises, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is a unique evening of theater that will continue the debate after the final bow.

Kitchen Theatre Company: Previews May 30-31, June 1. Opening June 2. Runs through June 11. www.kitchentheatre.org Hangar Theatre Company: Preview June 14. Opening June 15. Running through June 24. www.hangartheatre.org

Note: For those who subscribe to both theaters. You have a choice of 1) seeing the play in both places, 2) getting an additional ticket(s) to another Hangar Show, or 3) receiving an exclusive limited edition T-shirt specially designed for subscribers to both theaters.




