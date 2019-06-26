Hangar Theatre Co's KIDDSTUFF Series Continues with LILY PLANTS A GARDEN

The Hangar Theatre Company continues their KIDDSTUFF season with Lily Plants a Garden by José Cruz González, with performances from July 4 through July 6.

On a distant planet, gardens once flourished with the bluzulu seeds of Zobeings in the wuludirt of Wulu-landers. But now these two civilizations have been waging war for centuries, and no one can remember why. Lily, a child of both cultures, bridges the divide, and plants a magical garden where broken toys grow into beautiful plants of memory, imagination, and optimism. The play deals with the themes of discrimination, refugees, and hope.

Though written for a youth audience, due to its war-zone setting and serious subject matter surrounding the struggles of navigating life in such a setting, Lily Plants a Garden may not be appropriate for our youngest viewers. Parental discretion is advised.

Lily Plants a Garden is directed by Drama League Directing Fellow Ismael Lara Jr., who says, "This is a children's play that doesn't hide the truth of our world. Instead, it encourages us to continue to plant seeds of hope, having faith in our future generations to be resilient and to always find the light."

The Hangar Theatre Company in partnership with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier are hosting a food drive at Lily Plants A Garden to support constituents in need in the Greater Tompkins County area. See more information about the drive at www.hangartheatre.org/lily

The first four KIDDSTUFF shows feature the work of the Hangar's Drama League Directing Fellows and members of the Hangar Theatre Lab Company, a troupe of rising artists from across the nation. In the KIDDSTUFF series, Lily Plants a Garden will be followed by Jack and the Beanstalk (July 11-13), Unicorn Girl (July 25-27), and a final musical, Mary Poppins Jr., presented by the Hangar's Next Generation School of Theatre (August 1-3).The Directing Fellows and Lab Company members also produce The Wedge series of free, cutting-edge plays at The Cherry Artspace (for adults). hangartheatre.org/the-wedge

All KIDDSTUFF shows take place Thursday through Saturday with performances at 10 AM and 12 PM. Tickets are $9, or KIDDSTUFF subscriptions for all five shows can be purchased for just $39.

(Pay) What You Will: At every 12 noon Saturday KIDDSTUFF performance, patrons may pay whatever they wish. These tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting one hour before curtain. This is made possible in part by Ithaca Bakery, sponsor of our (Pay) What You Will KIDDSTUFF performances.

Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at www.HangarTheatre.org or by phone at 607.273.ARTS(2787) as well as at the Hangar Theatre Box Office. The Box Office is open Monday-Saturday 12-6 PM, and one hour before every performance. All KIDDSTUFF performances take place at the Hangar Theatre.

