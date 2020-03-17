Hangar Theatre Company Suspends Programming Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

Hangar Theatre Company will suspend programming through the Covid-19 outbreak:

Dear beloved Hangar Community,

It's crazy to think that just one week ago, the idea of getting on a plane or going to the theatre felt totally sane. What a difference a week makes. We hope you and your loved ones are keeping yourselves safe, sane, and socially distant during these unprecedented times.

One of the most terrifying things about a crisis like this is that it reveals how fragile so many industries are. Not-for-profit, events-based, art organizations are at the top of that shaky ladder. We have been watching colleagues all over the nation cancel plays in rehearsals, in previews, or in the midst of performances, with devastating effect. We live by the adage that the show must go on. But for now, at least, we have had to put the show on hold.

The good news for the Hangar is that this isn't high season for us yet. We are hoping and praying that by the time the summer rolls in, the world will have righted itself and that we will be able to fulfill our mission of engaging people of all ages, and all walks of life, for the singular rich gift of live performance. We believe, in fact, that after months of social distancing, our audiences will be hungrier than ever for the unique satisfaction that comes from theatre.

We are so grateful to have you as a member of the Hangar community and for that reason, we're asking for your help to sustain the Hangar Theatre until we know what our summer holds.

Here are a few specific things that will make a real difference right now:

If you usually make an annual gift, make it online, as soon as possible

Increase your annual gift by 10% or more

Purchase a summer season subscription for yourself or as a gift



And most importantly, whenever possible, be kind. Be kind like Scrooge at the end of A Christmas Carol, when he tells Cratchit, "I see now that we have the power to impact the future lives of others for good or ill, and I hope to be part of yours for the better."

We are grateful for your support as we navigate the significant, ongoing impact of COVID-19. The magic of theatre is its ability to connect people in times of difficulty. We look forward to welcoming our audiences back soon.

Warmly,

Jessica Casey, Board President

Michael Barakiva, Artistic Director





