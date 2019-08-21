Greater Patchogue Chamber's Latino Leadership Council Announces 1st Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

The Greater Patchogue Chamber's Latino Leadership Council is proud to present its 1st Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Friday, September 20 at 7:30pm at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. General Admission tickets are FREE. Reserve online at https://www.patchoguetheatre.org/event/1st-annual-hispanic-heritage-celebration/7669, by phone at (631) 207-1313, or at the Box Office at 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY. Please note that seating is limited, and reservations will be made on a first come, first served basis.

The Greater Patchogue Chamber's Latino Leadership Council (LLC) invites the community to a FREE event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15). Audience members will be treated to an evening of salsa music, colorful traditional dance routines, and an immersive cultural experience at Patchogue Theatre, completely free of charge!

Headlining the celebration is the high energy salsa band, La Elegancia de la Salsa, recreating salsa classics and more. The band has performed at venues across Long Island including Tiki Joe's Beach Clubs, Katch, One North, Treme, and more. Various cultural dance groups and performers will be spotlighted throughout the evening. Performances will include Patchogue-Medford Library Danzas Culturales, Footsteps Elite Team, Danfosal Salvadorian dancers, Latin Minis dance troupe, and Latin performing artists Tizard and Klass Santana.

Chairman of the LLC, Javier Kinghorn, organized the free event with his committee as gift to the entire community.

"Roughly a third of our community is Hispanic," says Kinghorn. "It is imperative that this demographic be recognized for its cultural and economic contributions to the Greater Patchogue area. Our objective is to unite all ethnicities under one roof for an evening celebrating the rich cultural traditions of our Latin-American community."

Kinghorn says that Patchogue Theatre was the perfect venue for the event since its fully committed to hosting cultural events that are representative of the community it serves.

"We are so thankful to the Latino Leadership Council and Patchogue Theatre for organizing this wonderful event," says Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, David Kennedy. "Patchogue is blessed with such rich cultural diversity and it is incredibly important we celebrate our Hispanic community that is so vital to what makes Patchogue special, especially now."

Limited sponsorship opportunities are available for this event. For more info, contact Javier Kinghorn, JavierKinghorn@gmail.com

The Latino Leadership Council (LLC), under the leadership of Javier Kinghorn, was established in 2019 as a committee under the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce. The mission of the LLC is to support the nurturing, integration, and continued economic growth and development of Hispanic businesses and community organizations.





