Glimmerglass Film Days Begins Virtual Film Festival With THE SEER AND THE UNSEEN

Glimmerglass Film Days begins this Thursday, November 5 with the Opening Film The Seer and the Unseen (Sara Dosa, 2019, Iceland, 82 min).

The film's heroine is Ragga Jónsdóttir, a seer who can communicate directly with the parallel realm of elves. When development threatens land that elves hold sacred, Ragga takes action. A microcosm for human relationships to nature, economy and the enchanting power of belief, the film explores the invisible forces - be they elves or capitalism - that shape our visible worlds and transform our natural landscapes.

Filmmaker Magazine calls the film, a "charming trek to the wild outdoors of Iceland" that delivers "a winning portrait of empathy."

The film is included with the Glimmerglass Pass. Tickets to The Seer and the Unseen are $4. The film is available to watch on the Glimmerglass Film Days online platform from 6 pm on Nov. 5 through 6 pm on Nov. 7. Film Days continues through November 11 with 27 screenings of documentary features, narrative features and shorts.Film Days is a program of Otsego 2000, an environmental and preservation advocacy nonprofit based in Cooperstown, NY.

Films will be able to be viewed for 48 hours on the Glimmerglass Film Days online platform. New films are added each day at 10 am unless otherwise noted. Film summaries and trailers available at glimmerglassfilmdays.org.

Thursday, November 5

6 pm Opening Film THE SEER AND THE UNSEEN (Sara Dosa, 2019, 84 minutes)

Friday, November 6

DIANA KENNEDY: NOTHING FANCY (Elizabeth Carroll, 2019, 75 Minutes)

CROSSING COLUMBUS (Cathy Lee Crane, 2020, 75 minutes)

DARK WATERS (Todd Haynes, 2019, 126 minutes)

DEAR PHILADELPHIA (Renee Osubu, 2020, 30 minutes)

DRIVING WHILE BLACK: RACE, SPACE AND MOBILITY IN AMERICA (Gretchen Sorin and Ric Burns, 2020, 120 minutes)

Saturday, November 7

FAMILY ROMANCE, LLC (Werner Herzog, 2019, 89 minutes)

NOMAD: IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF BRUCE CHATWIN (Werner Herzog, 2019, 89 minutes)

NOVA LITUANIA (Karolis Kaupinis, 2019, 96 minutes)

MOSSVILLE: WHEN GREAT TREES FALL (Alex Glustrom, 2019, 76 minutes)

BINTI (Frederike Migom, 2019, 90 minutes)

THOMAS EDISON BLACK MARIA FILM FESTIVAL shorts program

4 pm, clips from the work-in-progress IMAGINING THE INDIAN (Aviva Kempner, Ben West, 2021)

Sunday, November 8

HAIDA MODERN (Charles Wilkinson, 2019, 85 minutes)

HENRY GLASSIE: FIELD WORK (Pat Collins, 2019, 105 minutes)

THE BALLAD OF SHIRLEY COLLINS (Rob Curry and Tim Plester, 2017, 94 minutes)

COLLODION: THE PROCESS OF PRESERVATION (Eric Overton, 2019, 78 minutes)

THEN COMES THE EVENING (Maja Novaković, 2019, 28 minutes)

Monday, November 9

HEALING FROM HATE: BATTLE FOR THE SOUL OF A NATION (David Hutchison, 2019, 85 minutes)

IN MY BLOOD IT RUNS (Maya Newell, 2019, 84 minutes)

ANOTHER LIFE (Jan Prazak, 2019, 72 minutes)

LANDFALL (Cecilia Aldarondo, 2020, 90 minutes)

SHORTS + CAKE shorts program: CHASING GHOSTS (Eric Bendick, 2019, 16 minutes), BROKEN ORCHESTRA (Charlie Tyrell, 2019, 12 minutes), BETYE SAAR: TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS (Christine Turner, 2020, 9 minutes), A LIVING RIVER (Jon Bowermaster, 2019, 23 minutes), HUNTSVILLE STATION (Jamie Meltzer and Chris Filippone, 2020, 14 minutes)

Tuesday, November 10



VEINS OF THE WORLD (Byambasuren Davaa, 2019, 96 minutes)

I AM A TOWN (Mischa Richter, 2019, 83 minutes)

DEER 139 (Morgan Heim and Jayme Dittmar, 2019, 55 minutes)

MIDNIGHT OIL (Bilal Motley, 2020, 30 minutes)

Wednesday, November 11



Encore screenings of top three Audience Choice films

