Glimmerglass Festival Announces New Director of Development and Adviser to the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force

The Glimmerglass Festival has announced Caryn Reeves as the new director of development and Jessica Jahn as adviser to the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, The Daily Star reports.

Reeves previously served as the company's associate director of institutional advancement from 2013 to 2016. She will return to lead the festival's development department, while Jahn will mentor the Festival's Task Force.

"I am so grateful to have Caryn join the Festival in this capacity," Patricia Zambello, festival artistic and general director, said in a media release. "Not only is she extremely savvy and knowledgeable when it comes to fund development, she has a palpable love for this company and our community. We couldn't ask for more."

"I am thrilled to return to Glimmerglass, a company that has remained dear to my heart and one that I consider my home," Reeves said. "While this is a challenging time for the arts industry, I am confident in Glimmerglass's ability to flourish and adapt while continuing to produce innovative work, train young artists, and engage its community."

Jahn also provided a statement, saying, ""I'm delighted to rejoin Glimmerglass. Working toward broad, sustainable, and compassionate equity grounds my work both off- and onstage, and I'm excited to help shape a more just future for the festival."

Read more on The Daily Star.

