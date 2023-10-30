Geva Theatre Presents MR. PARENT A Deeply Felt And Hilarious Solo Performance, November 1-19

Maurice Emmanuel Parent stars in Mr. Parent, based on his own experiences of being a teacher in the Boston Public School System.

Geva Theatre will partner with Boston Playwrights' Theatre, led by director Megan Sandberg-Zakian, who co-created this one-man show with Maurice and renowned playwright Melinda Lopez.

Performances begin on the Fielding Stage November 1 and run through November 19. Tickets are on sale now, visit GevaTheatre.org<> or call the Box Office at 585-232-GEVA(4382).





Mr. Parent weaves together numerous stories from Maurice's own life to deliver 90-minutes of funny, heartfelt, and enlightening theater. Audiences see a struggling actor turn to teaching for a steady paycheck, thinking “how hard could it be?” It doesn't take long to realize that the answer is somewhere between “very” and “impossible.” But then – as he careens from the Boston Public Schools by day to serious thespian at night – Mr. Parent starts to wonder where he really belongs. In an interview with Geva's staff, Maurice shared that “the arts teach you about the world within you.” Geva is excited to bring this story to life on stage and share the impact that the educational system has on the next generation as well as educators.





Cast:





Maurice Emmanuel Parent (he/him) has directed and performed at a great number of theaters across the country. He is the winner of three Elliot Norton Awards (most recently the 2023 Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Director, Midsize Theatre for Seven Guitars for Actors' Shakespeare Project), and three Independent Reviewers of New England (IRNE) Awards. Currently he is a Professor of the Practice in the Tufts University Department of Theatre Dance and Performance Studies and the Co- Founder/Co-Producing Artistic Director of The Front Porch Arts Collective, a Black theater company committed to advancing racial equity through art. First incubated at Central Square Theater, “The Porch” is currently the theatre in residence at The Huntington.



The Creative Team:



Director Megan Sandberg-Zakian (she/her) (Artistic Director of Boston Playwrights' Theatre) is joined by Playwright Melinda Lopez (Mala, The Old Globe), Scenic Designer Cristina Todesco (Brawler, Boston Playwrights' Theatre), Costume Designer Yao Chen (she/her) (Mozart l'opera rock, Seven Ages, Ltd, Beijing, China), Lighting Designer Karen Perlow (Rooted, Lyric Stage Company of Boston), with Original Music and Sound Design by Anshan Gailus (they/them). The Voice and Text Coach is Christine Hamel. The Production Stage Manager is Jenna Worden (she/her) and the Assistant Stage Manager is Erin Holt (she/her).



Mr. Parent is produced by special arrangement with the Playwright and Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency, attn. Mary Harden, 214 W 29th Street, Suite 1203 New York, NY 10001.



Engagement at Geva programming presented in conjunction with MR. PARENT



Geva Insights | Tuesday, Nov. 7, Following the Performance • FREE



Immediately following the performance of Mr. Parent there will be a discussion featuring digital media teacher and artist Rajesh Barnabas and hosted by Rachel Y. DeGuzman.



Mondays at Geva | Monday, Nov. 13, 6 - 8 p.m. • FREE



Features an exhibit of Expanding the Field participant's artwork. Led by Rashaad Parker at Flower City Arts Center, Expanding the Field supports access to visual arts resources— increasing the healthy diversity of college-level visual arts programs and future leadership in the professions of Ceramics, Printmaking, and Photography.



TICKET AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

When: November 1-19, 2023

Where: On the Fielding Stage, 75 Woodbury Boulevard, Rochester, New York 14607



To Purchase: Single tickets range from $37-45. Tickets may be purchased online<>, by calling 585-232-GEVA(4382), or in-person from the Box Office. All prices, dates, and times are subject to change.



Accessibility: Learn about our accessibility options here<https://gevatheatre.org/visitor/#accessibility>.



Geva's 51st Season is sponsored by ESL Federal Credit Union with Honorary Season Producer Dr. Dawn Lipson. The Fielding Studio Series is supported in part by the Gouvernet Arts Fund at the Rochester Area Community Foundation.



About Geva Theatre Center



Founded in 1972, Geva Theatre Center is a not-for-profit, professional theatre company dedicated to creating and producing professional theatre productions, programs, and services of a national standard.







The 516-seat Elaine P. Wilson Stage is home to a wide variety of performances, from musicals to American and world classics. The 180-seat Ron & Donna Fielding Stage is home to Geva's series of contemporary drama, comedy, musical theatre, and new play development programs. In addition, the Fielding Stage hosts visiting companies of both local and international renown.







Geva offers a wide variety of educational, engagement, and literary programs, nurturing audiences and artists alike. Geva Theatre Center sits on the ancestral and unceded territory of the O-non-dowa-gah, or "the people of the Great Hill.” In English, they are known as the Seneca people, “the keeper of the western door.” They have stewarded this land through generations, and Geva pays respect and gives thanks to their elders, past and present.







Geva is under the leadership of Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson.