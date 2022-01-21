Geva Theatre Center Names Elizabeth Williamson as Artistic Director

After an extensive national search, Geva Theatre Center has announced that the Board of Directors has voted to appoint Elizabeth Williamson as our new Artistic Director. She will partner with Executive Director Christopher Mannelli as Co-CEO of Geva Theatre Center beginning in June 2022. Ms. Williamson, the first woman to serve as Geva's Artistic Director, will take an active role in the planning of Geva's highly anticipated 50th Season prior to coming on board in full capacity.

Elizabeth has built a distinguished career as a producer, director, dramaturg, and adaptor. She has worked extensively and to great fanfare throughout the U.S. and around the globe, including on Broadway, off-Broadway, and in London's West End. She commissioned and served as dramaturg for The Inheritance, by Matthew López, which won four Tony Awards in 2020, including Best Play, and the Olivier Award for Best Play. She was the creative producer, dramaturg, and co-director of Sarah Gancher's New York Times "Best Theatre of 2020" pick Russian Troll Farm (produced online). Other recent projects include commissioning and developing Kaneza Schaal's JACK &, directing Henry V and her own adaptation of Jane Eyre for Hartford Stage, and dramaturging Robert Freedman and Steven Lutvak's A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, which won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Ms. Williamson's extensive organizational leadership experience includes producing, new play development, and community engagement. She previously served as Associate Artistic Director and Literary Manager at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City from 2008 - 2012 and as Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Play Development at Hartford Stage from 2012 - 2020. Ms. Williamson is known for her commitment to centering the work of LGBTQIA, BIPOC, and women artists and looks forward to furthering her dedication to new work and community engagement initiatives in her role at Geva.

This auspicious announcement culminates a national search process that began immediately following the June 2021 announcement by current Artistic Director Mark Cuddy of his upcoming retirement.

As Artistic Director, Ms. Williamson joins Executive Director Chris Mannelli in ensuring the continued success of the theatre's mission to create and produce singular theatre productions and programs that serve the Rochester region and beyond.