Geneva Theatre Guild Announces Playwrights Play Readings Live Online

The arts, from music and recorded theater to Netflix and Hulu, are at the forefront of efforts to help us navigate these unsettling days. The Geneva Theatre Guild is joining those efforts by announcing the presentation of Playwrights Play Readings LIVE Online!

Learn more at https://www.genevatheatreguild.org/playwrights2020.

How to View:

Every Wednesday night at 7:10pm you will be able to join LIVE on Geneva's Facebook page to view the week's performances. After the event finishes, the video of the event will be left up for 1 week for your viewing in case you weren't able to join on Wednesday! Come see these amazing actors and directors bring you some new theatrical content right in the comfort of your own home!

Benefit and Donations:

If you are able to donate, donations from this event will be split between the Geneva Theatre Guild and Larry Ann Evans for her continuing recovery and medical expenses.a??

Cast List:

Nicole Pilet

Linda Cox

David Woodworth

Cameron Forester

Chad Freeman

Gretchen Gin Woodworth

Richard Kendrick

Maria Sanguedolce

Jeremy Sarachan

Chris Woodworth

Lara Ann Schmidtgall

Jeremy Sarachan

Julia Kerr

Eva Olivia Catanzariti

Jackie Maruschak - AEA/SAG-AFTRA

Alex Calvo

Beth Johnson

David Broadnax

Jacquelyne Paige

Jules Holynski

Amanda Vincenti

Renata Hinrichs - AEA/SAG-AFTRA

Katelyn Crall

Brenna Brown

Giovanna Accordino

Evan Miller Watelet

Avi James

Frank Milligan

Kelly Hobbins

Kathrine Alt Keener - AEA/SAG-AFTRA

Donnell Adler - AEA/SAG-AFTRA

Debra Roper

John King

Brittany Jones

Deb Hodgeman

Stanley Weaver

Caroline Schettler

Richard Steele

Shana Gordon

Moriah Pilet

Tony Saracino

Julie Shapiro

Richard Kendrick

Joanne Saracino

Melissa Witchey

Melanie Glancy

Charlie Manasari

Troy Tedeschi

Kathryn Raskopf Hadley Ferrer

Tamara Kelly

Mary Friday

Michele Cuomo

Camren Derby Lynch

Natalie DeBoer

Pete Saracino

Wendy Varricchio-Fletcher

David Broadnax

Gabrielle Nunzio

Kate Fitzpatrick

Aterahme Lawrence

Eric Duchess

Casey Brentnall

Adele Fico

Wyatt Doremus

Jong Sang Rheu

Linda Stevenson

David Woodworth

Beatrice Carson





