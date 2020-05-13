Geneva Theatre Guild Announces Playwrights Play Readings Live Online
The arts, from music and recorded theater to Netflix and Hulu, are at the forefront of efforts to help us navigate these unsettling days. The Geneva Theatre Guild is joining those efforts by announcing the presentation of Playwrights Play Readings LIVE Online!
Learn more at https://www.genevatheatreguild.org/playwrights2020.
How to View:
Every Wednesday night at 7:10pm you will be able to join LIVE on Geneva's Facebook page to view the week's performances. After the event finishes, the video of the event will be left up for 1 week for your viewing in case you weren't able to join on Wednesday! Come see these amazing actors and directors bring you some new theatrical content right in the comfort of your own home!
Benefit and Donations:
If you are able to donate, donations from this event will be split between the Geneva Theatre Guild and Larry Ann Evans for her continuing recovery and medical expenses.a??
Cast List:
Nicole Pilet
Linda Cox
David Woodworth
Cameron Forester
Chad Freeman
Gretchen Gin Woodworth
Richard Kendrick
Maria Sanguedolce
Jeremy Sarachan
Chris Woodworth
Lara Ann Schmidtgall
Jeremy Sarachan
Julia Kerr
Eva Olivia Catanzariti
Jackie Maruschak - AEA/SAG-AFTRA
Alex Calvo
Beth Johnson
David Broadnax
Jacquelyne Paige
Jules Holynski
Amanda Vincenti
Renata Hinrichs - AEA/SAG-AFTRA
Katelyn Crall
Brenna Brown
Giovanna Accordino
Evan Miller Watelet
Avi James
Frank Milligan
Kelly Hobbins
Kathrine Alt Keener - AEA/SAG-AFTRA
Donnell Adler - AEA/SAG-AFTRA
Debra Roper
John King
Brittany Jones
Deb Hodgeman
Stanley Weaver
Caroline Schettler
Richard Steele
Shana Gordon
Moriah Pilet
Tony Saracino
Julie Shapiro
Richard Kendrick
Joanne Saracino
Melissa Witchey
Melanie Glancy
Charlie Manasari
Troy Tedeschi
Kathryn Raskopf Hadley Ferrer
Tamara Kelly
Mary Friday
Michele Cuomo
Camren Derby Lynch
Natalie DeBoer
Pete Saracino
Wendy Varricchio-Fletcher
David Broadnax
Gabrielle Nunzio
Kate Fitzpatrick
Aterahme Lawrence
Eric Duchess
Casey Brentnall
Adele Fico
Wyatt Doremus
Jong Sang Rheu
Linda Stevenson
David Woodworth
Beatrice Carson