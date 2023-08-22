GUYS & DOLLS Comes to MusicalFare Theatre in September

The performance schedule is September 6th – October 8th.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

A fresh and innovative production of the all-time classic musical comedy, GUYS & DOLLS tells the overlapping stories of high-roller Sky Masterson, who falls in love with mission worker Sarah Brown, and lovable rapscallion Nathan Detroit, engaged for 14 years to Miss Adelaide, a headliner at the Hot Box Club. Featuring a classic score by Frank Loesser, including the songs "Luck Be a Lady," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," "If I Were A Bell" and "A Bushel and a Peck." 

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig and Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.  

  

The production stars Sarah Blewett, Sidney Bowers, Susana Breese, James Anthony Caposito, Bobby Cooke, Kevin Deese, Gretchen Didio, Thomas Evans, Alex Anthony Garcia, Alejandro Gabriel Gomez, Rolando Martin Gomez, Jimmy Janowski, John Kaczorowski, Anthony Lazzaro, Natasha McCandless, Maria Pedro and Davida Evette Tolbert. 

The performance schedule is September 6th – October 8th, Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:30pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.  

There will be a special “half-price preview” on Tuesday, September 5th at 7:00pm.  Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Wednesday performances EXCEPT opening night, September 6th. 

The performance on Friday, September 22nd (Curtain Up Night) is at 8pm. 

Recommended For You