Free Fun Flicks for the Family Come to Proctors This Summer

Proctors will host movies two Saturdays per month, each at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Proctors is kicking off the summer with four fantastic films in the GE Theatre. Starting Saturday, July 1, Proctors will host movies two Saturdays per month, each at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Kicking off the series on Saturday, July 1, is a family favorite with It Came From Schenectady presents “Shrek.” When the mean Lord Farquaad exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre named Shrek, Shrek must make a deal to rescue a princess to get his beloved swamp back. Of course, nothing goes smoothly, and he runs into dragons, donkeys, magic and more surprises on the turbulent journey.

Next in the series boasts fire-breathing action, epic adventure and big laughs with the journey of Hiccup in “How to Train Your Dragon” Saturday, July 8. Hiccup, the young Viking, defies tradition and befriends one of his deadliest foes, a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, the unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds.

Prepare for awesomeness later in the month with a DreamWorks favorite, “Kung Fu Panda” Saturday, July 22. Jack Black is the voice of Po, who works in his father’s noodle shop but has dreams of becoming a Kung Fu champion. He decides to watch the nearby Dragon Warrior tournament with his noodle trolley. A quick decision not only changes the trajectory of his life but creates an enemy in the process that he must fight to protect those he cares about.

Don’t travel to New York’s Central Park Zoo for animals, come see “Madagascar” Saturday, August 5. When pampered zoo animals find themselves shipwrecked in Madagascar, they quickly realize just how different their lives were back home. Featuring an all-star cast of hilarious animals, including four mischievous penguins and legions of lemurs.

Tickets are free and general admission through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Reservations are requested though walk-ups are available.




