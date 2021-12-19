Fred Grandy Will Star in GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY! at Redhouse Arts Center

Redhouse Arts Center has just announced the addition of a one man show for one weekend only. Give 'Em Hell, Harry! by Samuel Gallu, will star Redhouse favorite Fred Grandy (from the beloved "Love Boat" and former United States Representative from Iowa) and also marks the Redhouse return of Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster who will direct the show. The shows will take place for one weekend only beginning, Friday January 28th and running through Sunday, January 30th only. Grandy, a self-professed fan of the 33rd President, will step into Truman's shoes for this one-act reprise of the 1975 Samuel Gallu play featuring the wit and wisdom of Harry Truman that will present like a historical cabaret.

When Harry Truman was unexpectedly thrust into the U.S. Presidency in 1945, he was ridiculed by both the press and the public as "the little man from Missouri". Seven years later when he left office, he was hailed the world over as one of the great leaders of the 20th Century. Now actor and former US Congressman Fred Grandy, well known from his years as Gopher on The Love Boat, offers a virtuoso turn as our 33rd President in a new production of Give 'Em Hell, Harry!. This one-man-show tells the inspirational story of the feisty mule trader's son who rose from obscurity to successfully guide our country through one of the most turbulent periods in American history. Using Truman's own words Samuel Gallu's play reminds us that the gentle wit and plain-spoken wisdom of Harry Truman is even more relevant and engaging today than when it premiered in 1975.

Although probably best known for his role as Gopher on the long running ABC series The Love Boat, Fred Grandy has enjoyed a long and varied career in both live theatre and television. Most recently he has been seen on the Redhouse Stage as Scrooge in A Syracuse Christmas Carol, Nat Moyer in I'm Not Rapport as well as Norman Thayer Jr. in On Golden Pond. He will return to Redhouse later in 2022 as Lawrence Jameson in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. will next be seen opposite Cynthia Erivo in the new Apple TV series, Roar. In addition to his acting career he served eight years in the US Congress as a Representative from Iowa.

He recently directed Give 'Em Hell Harry at Theatre Aspen and The Encore Musical Theatre Company and was previously Artistic Director of Redhouse Arts Center. Other directing credits include; The Other Josh Cohen off-Broadway at the West Side theatre, and The Drowsy Chaperone at the Goodspeed Opera House; and was named "Director of the Year" in 2019 by the Wall Street Journal. At the Bucks County Playhouse he has directed: 42nd Street, Clue, Guys and Dolls, Company, Ain't Misbehavin', The Buddy Holly Story, National Pastime, The Rocky Horror Show, Summer of '42, Million Dollar Quartet and It's a Wonderful Life. As an actor on Broadway he was nominated for a Tony Award for Little Shop of Horrors in 2004. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan's musical theatre program.

Give 'Em Hell Harry runs One Weekend Only, from January 28-30, 2022 at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400. South Salina Street. Give 'Em Hell Harry is sponsored by Oh My Darling Restaurant. On site, paid parking is available in the attached garage on Clinton Street.

Single tickets are on sale now and are $35 with discount available for veterans, seniors and groups. For additional Give 'Em Hell Harry tickets and information and current Covid-19 show policy, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org.