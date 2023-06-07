Franklin Stage Company Opens Twenty-Seventh Season With Comedy, GOOD PEOPLE

Written in 2011, Good People is one of Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire's most popular plays.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Franklin Stage Company Opens Twenty-Seventh Season With Comedy, GOOD PEOPLE

Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's admission-free, professional theater, will present David Lindsay-Abaire's award-winning comedy Good People, June 30–July 16 at Chapel Hall, in Franklin, NY.

Good People, a play for 6 actors, tells the story of Margaret Walsh, a down-on-her-luck single mother from South Boston. As the play opens, Margaret is being fired from her dollar store job because she can't find a babysitter for her disabled daughter. When she runs into an old boyfriend, Mike, who has become a wealthy doctor, she thinks she may have found the solution to all the trouble she's in. “We're thrilled to bring this tough and tender comedy to our stage” said FSC Artistic Director Patricia Buckley. “It's a beautiful and funny play, and speaks to the times we're living in.” Written in 2011, Good People is one of Lindsay-Abaire's most popular plays. The playwright's current Broadway production, Kimberly Akimbo, was nominated for 8 Tony Awards during the 2022-2023 season. 

Good People has been called a love letter to the playwright's origins in South Boston, or “Southie” as it is known, and to working class people, often left behind as they search for the American Dream. Chris O'Connor, who directed FSC's 2022 production of Two Gentlemen of Verona, will helm the project. “I'm excited to stage this rich comedy with an incredibly talented cast,” said O'Connor. “It's a funny, poignant, character-driven play, and makes for great summer theater. We're so lucky to have the Franklin Stage Company bringing wonderful plays like this to Delaware County.”

The Franklin Stage Company season runs through August 20 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Please note all evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm. Good People will also have Saturday matinees at 3:00 pm, and Sunday shows at 5:00 pm. General Seating. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person. FSC will not require masks, but will provide them for anyone who prefers to mask. Any updates to FSC Covid policy can be found on their website. 

For more information and reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org.




