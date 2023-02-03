Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fort Salem Theater Seeks Local Talent For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Fort Salem Theater Seeks Local Talent For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Is it your turn in the spotlight? Fort Salem Theater recently announced auditions for their upcoming production of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown!" The upbeat musical highlights six actors/singers aged teen through young adult to bring the famous Peanuts characters to life on stage. Auditions are to be held Sunday, February 19th from 2PM-4PM, scheduled in 5-minute audition appointments made at www.FortSalem.com/auditions.

In this fun-for-the-whole family song and dance spectacular, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" is based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz with book, music, and lyrics by Clark Gesner, additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa

The show is directed by Megan Stacey, music directed by Iris Rogers, choreographed by Kyle West, scenic designed by Charles J.I. Krawczyk, and costume designed by Sherry Recinella.

Interested performers are asked to prepare approximately 1 minute of any Broadway or pop uptempo song that best showcases their voice. An accompanist will be provided, and performers are asked to bring sheet music in the appropriate key. Singing from the show is welcome, but not required. Cold readings from the script and a dance call may be offered. Those unable to attend in-person auditions should submit a video to Kyle@FortSalem.com no later than Thursday, December 1.

Rehearsals will begin March 26, 2023 and will typically be held Sundays from 6PM-10PM, Monday-Thursday from 7PM-10PM and occasional Saturday mornings, pending the availability of the cast and the needs of the show. However, the actual schedule will be determined by the cast and director's availability. A full calendar will be provided by the first rehearsal. Each actor will receive a minimum of two complimentary tickets. Actors who participate in 2023 productions will also receive a free 12-month invitation to opening weekends for all MainStage productions. At this time, housing, travel & performance stipends are not available.

"You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" performs for Fort Salem Theater's mainstage May 5-14. For more information, visit www.FortSalem.com.




