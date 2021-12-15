Fort Salem Theater Awarded $25,000 By The New York State Council On The Arts

Fort Salem Theater announced today a grant award totaling $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.

"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

You can read Governor Hochul's press release here: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-45-million-critical-funding-propel-recovery-nonprofit-arts-and



"It is both an honor and a great relief to receive such significant support as we approach our second season," Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West said. "These funds will directly support the artists who create the theater magic for our community. In addition to directors, music directors, choreographers, stage managers, and production designers, we are so excited to offer paid opportunities to enhanced live bands and orchestras for our 2022 productions of The Music Man, Grease, This Old Haunt, Tick, Tick...Boom, Bright Star, and I Love You Because."

For information about upcoming Fort Salem Theater events, or to donate to the theater's 501c3 mission "...to provide entertainment, education, and inspiration to Salem and the neighboring communities through high-quality, engaging, and diverse stage productions," visit www.FortSalem.com.