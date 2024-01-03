Fort Salem Theater Announces BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONERT To Its 2024 Season

In a symphonic celebration on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 4:00 PM, Fort Salem Theater presents "Music From Salem."

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
A LIVE CONVERSATION WITH JOHN CUSACK at Patchogue Theatre Photo 3 A LIVE CONVERSATION WITH JOHN CUSACK at Patchogue Theatre
Dark Star Orchestra Comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester Photo 4 Dark Star Orchestra Comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester

Fort Salem Theater Announces BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONERT To Its 2024 Season

Fort Salem Theater Announces BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONERT To Its 2024 Season

Fort Salem Theater has announced additional live arts events in their upcoming 2024 season. Among the highlights are two groundbreaking performances: the new musical "Beethoven: Live in Concert" and "Music From Salem."

Taking the stage from April 19-21, 2024, "Beethoven: Live in Concert" is an original musical penned by Al Budde Scholarship Recipient Jad Jacob of Niskayuna, NY. This dynamic production delves into the life of the world's first Rock Star, Ludwig van Beethoven. Set against the backdrop of the rock 'n roll revolution of the 70s, the electrifying show explores Beethoven's tumultuous life, weaving together political upheaval and family drama to narrate the tale of the man who defied fate and forever changed the landscape of classical music.

In a symphonic celebration on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 4:00 PM, Fort Salem Theater presents "Music From Salem." Led by the acclaimed Artistic Director Lila Brown on viola, this exclusive concert promises an enchanting evening of classical chamber music. The esteemed ensemble, originating in 1986, has earned international acclaim for its intimate and evocative performances, creating a profound musical dialogue that bridges the gap between artist and audience.

Additionally, Fort Salem Theater invites audiences to indulge in an enchanting Valentine's Day Cabaret featuring the extraordinary singer, actor, and cabaret performer Brittany Rolfs on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 7:00 PM. With a remarkable career spanning various productions across the east coast, Brittany promises an unforgettable evening with her unparalleled vocal prowess. Limited seating is available, with VIP tables for an enhanced experience.

Fort Salem Theater continues to champion local talent with the New Works Readings series, featuring "Moving On" by Jeremy Buechner on Friday, June 21, 2024, and "Been Bad" by Sarah Zweighaft on Friday, August 16, 2024. Both authors are Al Budde Scholarship finalists (and veterans of the Fort Salem stage), contributing to the vibrant cultural tapestry of the region.

These additional events complement Fort Salem Theater's previously announced lineup, including acclaimed productions like "Agnes of God," "Into the Woods," "Godspell," "Mary Poppins," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Our Town," and "Snow Business." Tickets for all events are now on sale at Click Here or by calling 518-854-9200.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Dark Star Orchestra Comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester Photo
Dark Star Orchestra Comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester

Dark Star Orchestra comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester for New Year's Eve. Performances are set for December 30 and 31, 2023.

2
KANSAS Comes to the Palace Theater in Albany in May 2024 Photo
KANSAS Comes to the Palace Theater in Albany in May 2024

KANSAS will return to the Palace Theater in Albany in 2024. The performance is set for May 11, 2024 at 8pm. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central New York Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Composers Concordance to Present Rhapsody In Blue CENTENNIAL Photo
Composers Concordance to Present Rhapsody In Blue CENTENNIAL

Composers Concordance presents Rhapsody in Blue CENTENNIAL, a celebration of Gershwin's masterpiece and premiere of new works inspired by his life and music. Don't miss this exciting chamber music event!

More Hot Stories For You

Dark Star Orchestra Comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port ChesterDark Star Orchestra Comes to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester
KANSAS Comes to the Palace Theater in Albany in May 2024KANSAS Comes to the Palace Theater in Albany in May 2024
Composers Concordance to Present Rhapsody In Blue CENTENNIALComposers Concordance to Present Rhapsody In Blue CENTENNIAL
OFC Creations to Present KINKY BOOTS: THE MUSICAL in FebruaryOFC Creations to Present KINKY BOOTS: THE MUSICAL in February

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals in Central New York Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood in Central New York 4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Back to the Past in Central New York Back to the Past
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/08-6/09)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Central New York Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central New York Annie (Non-Equity)
Proctor's Theatre (1/09-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You