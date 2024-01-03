Fort Salem Theater Announces BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONERT To Its 2024 Season

Fort Salem Theater has announced additional live arts events in their upcoming 2024 season. Among the highlights are two groundbreaking performances: the new musical "Beethoven: Live in Concert" and "Music From Salem."

Taking the stage from April 19-21, 2024, "Beethoven: Live in Concert" is an original musical penned by Al Budde Scholarship Recipient Jad Jacob of Niskayuna, NY. This dynamic production delves into the life of the world's first Rock Star, Ludwig van Beethoven. Set against the backdrop of the rock 'n roll revolution of the 70s, the electrifying show explores Beethoven's tumultuous life, weaving together political upheaval and family drama to narrate the tale of the man who defied fate and forever changed the landscape of classical music.

In a symphonic celebration on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 4:00 PM, Fort Salem Theater presents "Music From Salem." Led by the acclaimed Artistic Director Lila Brown on viola, this exclusive concert promises an enchanting evening of classical chamber music. The esteemed ensemble, originating in 1986, has earned international acclaim for its intimate and evocative performances, creating a profound musical dialogue that bridges the gap between artist and audience.

Additionally, Fort Salem Theater invites audiences to indulge in an enchanting Valentine's Day Cabaret featuring the extraordinary singer, actor, and cabaret performer Brittany Rolfs on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 7:00 PM. With a remarkable career spanning various productions across the east coast, Brittany promises an unforgettable evening with her unparalleled vocal prowess. Limited seating is available, with VIP tables for an enhanced experience.

Fort Salem Theater continues to champion local talent with the New Works Readings series, featuring "Moving On" by Jeremy Buechner on Friday, June 21, 2024, and "Been Bad" by Sarah Zweighaft on Friday, August 16, 2024. Both authors are Al Budde Scholarship finalists (and veterans of the Fort Salem stage), contributing to the vibrant cultural tapestry of the region.

These additional events complement Fort Salem Theater's previously announced lineup, including acclaimed productions like "Agnes of God," "Into the Woods," "Godspell," "Mary Poppins," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Our Town," and "Snow Business." Tickets for all events are now on sale at Click Here or by calling 518-854-9200.